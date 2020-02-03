Meetings
17:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Selling Stakes (Class 6)
- 0m 7f 36y,
- 14 Runners
- Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Allweather
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
39-9OR: 69BF
2
39-5OR: 62
3
39-5OR: 60D
4
39-0OR: 52
5
39-0OR: 43
6
39-0OR: 26
7
38-9OR:
8
38-9OR: 62BF
9
38-9OR: 67
10
Mrs Munnelly125
38-9OR:
11
38-9OR: 48
12
38-9OR: 39
13
38-9OR: 46
14
38-9OR:
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|8
|The Groove
|8-12
|T: P D EvansJ: Gina Mangan
Betting
Forecast
Buy Me Back (N/A), White Face (N/A), Queen Moya (N/A), Mrs Munnelly (N/A), Magnificia (N/A), Divine Connection (N/A), Fact Or Fable (N/A), Interrupted Dream (N/A), Xian Express (N/A), South Light (N/A), Prairie Moppins (N/A), Leo's Luckyman (N/A), Knockacurra (N/A), Dark Phoenix (N/A)
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Most Followed