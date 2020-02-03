Next Race Off

Meetings

17:30 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Selling Stakes (Class 6)
  • 0m 7f 36y,
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Xian Express7
39-9OR: 69BF
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis
Last RunWatch last race
2
Dark Phoenix19
39-5OR: 62
T: P F I ColeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Interrupted Dream10
39-5OR: 60D
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: George Rooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
4
Fact Or Fable17
39-0OR: 52
T: J S MooreJ: L P Keniry
Last RunWatch last race
5
Knockacurra7
39-0OR: 43
T: D M LoughnaneJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Leo's Luckyman9
39-0OR: 26
T: D FloodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Buy Me Back47
38-9OR:
T: Archie WatsonJ: L Morris
Last RunWatch last race
8
Divine Connection49
38-9OR: 62BF
T: J G PortmanJ: Rob Hornby
Last RunWatch last race
9
Magnificia9
38-9OR: 67
T: E A L DunlopJ: Hollie Doyle
Last RunWatch last race
10
Mrs Munnelly125
38-9OR:
T: D P QuinnJ: K T O'Neill
Last RunWatch last race
11
Prairie Moppins55
38-9OR: 48
T: S KirkJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
Queen Moya17
38-9OR: 39
T: N TinklerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
South Light7
38-9OR: 46
T: A BrittainJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
White Face
38-9OR:
T: J R HoltJ: Toby Eley (5)

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8The Groove8-12
T: P D EvansJ: Gina Mangan

Betting

Forecast

Buy Me Back (N/A), White Face (N/A), Queen Moya (N/A), Mrs Munnelly (N/A), Magnificia (N/A), Divine Connection (N/A), Fact Or Fable (N/A), Interrupted Dream (N/A), Xian Express (N/A), South Light (N/A), Prairie Moppins (N/A), Leo's Luckyman (N/A), Knockacurra (N/A), Dark Phoenix (N/A)

