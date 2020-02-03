Next Race Off

Meetings

17:00 Wolverhampton Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Bombardier All Weather 'Hands And Heels' Series Apprentice Handicap (Class 6)
  • 0m 7f 36y,
  • 26 Runners
  • Winner£2,782.002nd£828.003rd£414.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Allweather
1
Billyoakes17
89-7OR: 55CD
T: Ollie PearsJ: George Rooke
Last Run
2
Lyrical Ballad31
49-7OR: 55
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last Run
3
Rockesbury7
59-7OR: 55BFCD
T: David LoughnaneJ: Laura Pearson (3)
Last Run
4
Caledonia Laird20
99-5OR: 53CD
T: Miss Gay KellewayJ: Amelia Glass
Last Run
5
Bernie's Boy10
79-5OR: 53CD
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee
Last Run
6
Pearl Spectre54
99-5OR: 53D
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee
Last Run
7
Bold Decision14
49-5OR: 53
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington
Last Run
8
Air Of York28
89-5OR: 53CD
T: Grace HarrisJ: 
Last Run
9
My Law35
49-4OR: 52
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last Run
10
Miracle Garden10
89-4OR: 52C
T: R BrothertonJ: Luke Catton
Last Run
11
Lord Murphy156
79-4OR: 52CD
T: K G WingroveJ: 
Last Run
12
Elusif20
59-2OR: 50D
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee
Last Run
13
Little Miss Kodi136
79-0OR: 48D
T: D M LoughnaneJ: Mollie Phillips (5)
Last Run
14
Smart Stinger24
68-12OR: 46D
T: Anthony McCannJ: Selma Grage (3)
Last Run
15
Hey Pretty24
58-11OR: 45D
T: J C McConnellJ: 
Last Run
16
Come On Bear35
58-11OR: 45
T: A BaileyJ: George Rooke
Last Run
17
Major Crispies10
98-11OR: 45D
T: Ronald ThompsonJ: Oliver Stammers
Last Run
18
Lottie Deno16
48-11OR: 45
T: D J JeffreysJ: Selma Grage (3)
Last Run
19
Cool Strutter16
88-11OR: 45D
T: J L SpearingJ: 
Last Run
20
Je M'En Fiche25
48-11OR: 45
T: P R ChamingsJ: 
Last Run
21
Darwina10
48-11OR: 45C
T: A C WhillansJ: Russell Harris
Last Run
22
William Ashford6
88-11OR: 45D
T: M ApplebyJ: 
Last Run
23
Supreme Dream10
48-11OR: 45
T: S A HarrisJ: Levi Williams (3)
Last Run
24
Peggotty175
48-11OR: 45
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington
Last Run
25
Burauq10
88-11OR: 45
T: J M BradleyJ: 
Last Run
26
Fly The Nest15
40-0OR: -78
T: A W CarrollJ: Elisha Whittington
Last Run

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
8Caledonia Laird9-4
T: J HughesJ: Georgia Dobie

Betting

Forecast

Fly The Nest (N/A), Peggotty (N/A), Supreme Dream (N/A), Darwina (N/A), Lottie Deno (N/A), Major Crispies (N/A), Come On Bear (N/A), Smart Stinger (N/A), Little Miss Kodi (N/A), Elusif (N/A), Miracle Garden (N/A), My Law (N/A), Bold Decision (N/A), Pearl Spectre (N/A), Bernie's Boy (N/A), Caledonia Laird (N/A), Rockesbury (N/A), Lyrical Ballad (N/A), Billyoakes (N/A), William Ashford (N/A), Lord Murphy (N/A), Je M'En Fiche (N/A), Hey Pretty (N/A), Cool Strutter (N/A), Burauq (N/A), Air Of York (N/A)

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
