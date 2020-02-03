Next Race Off

Meetings
16:45 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
Abandoned
- Visit attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 5f 164y,
- 19 Runners
- Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
- Surface: Turf
1
611-4OR:
2
611-4OR:
3
711-4OR: 127BF
4
611-4OR: BFC
5
Brinkley79
511-4OR:
6
611-4OR:
7
611-4OR: 117
8
611-4OR:
9
511-4OR: 119
10
711-4OR: 115
11
811-4OR: 91
12
611-4OR:
13
Sending Love1087
711-4OR:
14
611-4OR: 119
15
611-4OR:
16
711-4OR:
17
Control Me228
610-11OR:
18
Farne88
610-11OR:
19
410-7OR: 89
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Control Me (N/A), Mr Woolley (N/A), Frisson Collonges (N/A), Clondaw Promise (N/A), Farne (N/A), The Big Yin (N/A), Iconic Muddle (N/A), The Jitterbug (N/A), Silent Assistant (N/A), Sending Love (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Flemings (N/A), Et Moi Alors (N/A), Eighteenhundred (N/A), Brinkley (N/A), Blazer's Mill (N/A), Blackjack Kentucky (N/A), Ask Me Early (N/A), Apple Rock (N/A)
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
