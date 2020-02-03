Next Race Off

Meetings

16:45 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Abandoned
  • Visit attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 5f 164y,
  • 19 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Apple Rock3
611-4OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
2
Ask Me Early3
611-4OR:
T: H FryJ: 
3
Blackjack Kentucky3
711-4OR: 127BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
4
Blazer's Mill32
611-4OR: BFC
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
5
Brinkley79
511-4OR:
T: D PipeJ: 
6
Clondaw Promise53
611-4OR:
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7
Et Moi Alors59
611-4OR: 117
T: G L MooreJ: 
8
Flemings
611-4OR:
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
Frisson Collonges46
511-4OR: 119
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
10
Iconic Muddle29
711-4OR: 115
T: G L MooreJ: 
11
Minella Rising156
811-4OR: 91
T: Camilla PoultonJ: 
12
Mr Woolley17
611-4OR:
T: N B KingJ: Bryony Frost
13
Sending Love1087
711-4OR:
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Silent Assistant26
611-4OR: 119
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: 
15
The Big Yin27
611-4OR:
T: Miss J S DavisJ: J M Davies
16
The Jitterbug35
711-4OR:
T: H FryJ: 
17
Control Me228
610-11OR:
T: Miss Sarah RobinsonJ: M G Nolan
18
Farne88
610-11OR:
T: N B KingJ: 
19
Eighteenhundred30
410-7OR: 89
T: Mark GillardJ: 
Forecast

Control Me (N/A), Mr Woolley (N/A), Frisson Collonges (N/A), Clondaw Promise (N/A), Farne (N/A), The Big Yin (N/A), Iconic Muddle (N/A), The Jitterbug (N/A), Silent Assistant (N/A), Sending Love (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Flemings (N/A), Et Moi Alors (N/A), Eighteenhundred (N/A), Brinkley (N/A), Blazer's Mill (N/A), Blackjack Kentucky (N/A), Ask Me Early (N/A), Apple Rock (N/A)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

