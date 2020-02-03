Next Race Off

16:45 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
- 'Goodwin Racing Call 08000 421 321' Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 5f 164y,
- 19 Runners
- Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Farne (N/A), Control Me (N/A), The Big Yin (N/A), Iconic Muddle (N/A), The Jitterbug (N/A), Silent Assistant (N/A), Sending Love (N/A), Mr Woolley (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Frisson Collonges (N/A), Flemings (N/A), Et Moi Alors (N/A), Eighteenhundred (N/A), Clondaw Promise (N/A), Brinkley (N/A), Blazer's Mill (N/A), Blackjack Kentucky (N/A), Ask Me Early (N/A), Apple Rock (N/A)
