Meetings
16:15 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
Abandoned
- Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 104y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
911-12OR: 120C
2
Bandsman18
911-12OR: 120D
3
611-8OR: 116D
4
1011-5OR: 113CD
5
911-5OR: 113C
6
Robaddan24
611-5OR: 113
7
1111-4OR: 112C
8
1011-3OR: 111CD
9
911-1OR: 109
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Away For Slates (N/A), Ramore Will (N/A), Espion De Saflo (N/A), Bandsman (N/A), Clondaw Westie (N/A), Native Robin (N/A), Robin Des Mana (N/A), Finnegan's Garden (N/A), Robaddan (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed