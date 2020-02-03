Next Race Off

Meetings

16:15 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • M C Property Cherry Picker Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m 3f 104y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Clondaw Westie30
911-12OR: 120C
T: Mrs L HillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Bandsman18
911-12OR: 120D
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Espion De Saflo46
611-8OR: 116D
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Native Robin39
1011-5OR: 113CD
T: J ScottJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Ramore Will29
911-5OR: 113C
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Robaddan24
611-5OR: 113
T: C J MannJ: H F Nugent (5)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Finnegan's Garden21
1111-4OR: 112C
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Away For Slates11
1011-3OR: 111CD
T: M F HarrisJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Robin Des Mana21
911-1OR: 109
T: P YorkJ: Mr P York (5)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Native Robin (N/A), Espion De Saflo (N/A), Bandsman (N/A), Robin Des Mana (N/A), Away For Slates (N/A), Finnegan's Garden (N/A), Robaddan (N/A), Ramore Will (N/A), Clondaw Westie (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby