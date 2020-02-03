Next Race Off

Meetings
16:15 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- M C Property Cherry Picker Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 3f 104y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
911-12OR: 120C
2
Bandsman18
911-12OR: 120D
3
611-8OR: 116D
4
1011-5OR: 113CD
5
911-5OR: 113C
6
Robaddan24
611-5OR: 113
7
1111-4OR: 112C
8
1011-3OR: 111CD
9
911-1OR: 109
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Native Robin (N/A), Espion De Saflo (N/A), Bandsman (N/A), Robin Des Mana (N/A), Away For Slates (N/A), Finnegan's Garden (N/A), Robaddan (N/A), Ramore Will (N/A), Clondaw Westie (N/A)
