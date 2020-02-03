Next Race Off

Meetings
15:40 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
Abandoned
- Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
- 2m 3f 49y,
- 23 Runners
- Winner£5,913.002nd£1,736.003rd£868.004th£434.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Bhutan26
712-0OR: 127
2
812-0OR: 127C
3
712-0OR: 127CD
4
711-12OR: 125
5
711-12OR: 125
6
511-10OR: 123C
7
Jacamar79
511-9OR: 122D
8
Ashutor58
611-7OR: 120
9
511-7OR: 120D
10
1111-7OR: 120D
11
811-6OR: 119C
12
611-5OR: 118
13
Alnadam60
711-5OR: 118
14
511-5OR: 118
15
611-4OR: 117
16
Deebaj62
810-13OR: 112D
17
810-12OR: 111
18
Shapiro63
710-12OR: 111C
19
510-11OR: 110
20
410-9OR: 119
21
1010-8OR: 107D
22
Bard Of Brittany7(ex 7)
610-5OR: 97
23
610-1OR: 100
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Shaw's Cross (N/A), Et Moi Alors (N/A), Alnadam (N/A), Ruacana (N/A), Cristal Spirit (N/A), Jacamar (N/A), Bard Of Brittany (N/A), Shapiro (N/A), Ellens Way (N/A), Zoltan Varga (N/A), Westbrook Bertie (N/A), Sirop De Menthe (N/A), River Bray (N/A), Paricolor (N/A), Hygrove Percy (N/A), Falcon Sun (N/A), Duhallow Gesture (N/A), Destin D'Ajonc (N/A), Deebaj (N/A), Darkest Day (N/A), Brummie Boys (N/A), Bhutan (N/A), Ashutor (N/A)
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
