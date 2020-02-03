Next Race Off

Meetings

15:40 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)
  • 2m 3f 49y,
  • 23 Runners
  • Winner£5,913.002nd£1,736.003rd£868.004th£434.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Bhutan26
712-0OR: 127
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Duhallow Gesture86
812-0OR: 127C
T: A J HoneyballJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Hygrove Percy4
712-0OR: 127CD
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Destin D'Ajonc37
711-12OR: 125
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
River Bray4
711-12OR: 125
T: V R A DartnallJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Westbrook Bertie70
511-10OR: 123C
T: M R ChannonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Jacamar79
511-9OR: 122D
T: M F HarrisJ: J E Moore
Last RunWatch last race
8
Ashutor58
611-7OR: 120
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Cristal Spirit21
511-7OR: 120D
T: J R BoyleJ: L P Aspell
Last RunWatch last race
10
Ruacana8
1111-7OR: 120D
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
11
Ellens Way18
811-6OR: 119C
T: J ScottJ: Matt Griffiths
Last RunWatch last race
12
Falcon Sun3
611-5OR: 118
T: D SkeltonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Alnadam60
711-5OR: 118
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
14
Brummie Boys38
511-5OR: 118
T: O SherwoodJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Et Moi Alors59
611-4OR: 117
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore
Last RunWatch last race
16
Deebaj62
810-13OR: 112D
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Shaw's Cross29
810-12OR: 111
T: P HendersonJ: P J Brennan
Last RunWatch last race
18
Shapiro63
710-12OR: 111C
T: A J HoneyballJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Darkest Day23
510-11OR: 110
T: G L MooreJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Paricolor39
410-9OR: 119
T: D PipeJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Sirop De Menthe49
1010-8OR: 107D
T: Mrs S GardnerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
22
Bard Of Brittany7(ex 7)
610-5OR: 97
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Zoltan Varga14
610-1OR: 100
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Shaw's Cross (N/A), Et Moi Alors (N/A), Alnadam (N/A), Ruacana (N/A), Cristal Spirit (N/A), Jacamar (N/A), Bard Of Brittany (N/A), Shapiro (N/A), Ellens Way (N/A), Zoltan Varga (N/A), Westbrook Bertie (N/A), Sirop De Menthe (N/A), River Bray (N/A), Paricolor (N/A), Hygrove Percy (N/A), Falcon Sun (N/A), Duhallow Gesture (N/A), Destin D'Ajonc (N/A), Deebaj (N/A), Darkest Day (N/A), Brummie Boys (N/A), Bhutan (N/A), Ashutor (N/A)

