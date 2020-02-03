Next Race Off

Meetings

15:10 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 3m 1f 210y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
No No Juliet38
712-1OR: 112BFC
T: O SherwoodJ: Luca Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
2
Skewiff17
812-1OR: 112C
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Ballybough Nora38
711-12OR: 109D
T: J ScottJ: Matt Griffiths
Last RunWatch last race
4
Still Believing51
1211-12OR: 109D
T: Evan WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
5
Silent Steps17
911-5OR: 102
T: N B KingJ: Bryony Frost
Last RunWatch last race
6
Kiwi Myth13
810-2OR: 85CD
T: Mrs F M ShawJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Truckers Cailin33
710-1OR: 84BF
T: P HendersonJ: P J Brennan
Last RunWatch last race
8
Megaboost33
710-0OR: 83
T: B I CaseJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Westerberry132
89-13OR: 82
T: J W MullinsJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
10
Hollow Park35
89-8OR: 77
T: Katy PriceJ: Benjamin Poste
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Hollow Park (N/A), Westerberry (N/A), Truckers Cailin (N/A), Silent Steps (N/A), No No Juliet (N/A), Ballybough Nora (N/A), Still Believing (N/A), Skewiff (N/A), Megaboost (N/A), Kiwi Myth (N/A)

