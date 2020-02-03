Next Race Off

Meetings
15:10 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
Scheduled
- Joy And Steve Hardy Retirement Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 3m 1f 210y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
712-1OR: 112BFC
2
Skewiff17
812-1OR: 112C
3
711-12OR: 109D
4
1211-12OR: 109D
5
911-5OR: 102
6
810-2OR: 85CD
7
710-1OR: 84BF
8
710-0OR: 83
9
Westerberry132
89-13OR: 82
10
89-8OR: 77
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Hollow Park (N/A), Ballybough Nora (N/A), Still Believing (N/A), Westerberry (N/A), Truckers Cailin (N/A), Skewiff (N/A), Silent Steps (N/A), No No Juliet (N/A), Megaboost (N/A), Kiwi Myth (N/A)
