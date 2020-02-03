Next Race Off

Meetings

14:35 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • starsports.bet Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 1f 162y,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Apple Rock34
611-3OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Archie Brown283
611-3OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Ashutor58
611-3OR: 120
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Ballydoyle84
511-3OR:
T: G L MooreJ: 
5
Bon Calvados67
611-3OR: 112
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Clondaw Promise53
611-3OR:
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Counteract14
511-3OR:
T: Miss S SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
Dubai Key49
611-3OR:
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Eden Du Houx78
611-3OR: 126D
T: D PipeJ: 
10
Eros35
611-3OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
11
Flintrock19
511-3OR:
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
12
King Erik28
611-3OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Larcadio19
711-3OR:
T: P HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Lisronagh Stone19
711-3OR:
T: P HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Pure Country14
511-3OR:
T: Noel WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Quiana240
511-3OR:
T: G L MooreJ: 
17
Rhosneigr30
511-3OR:
T: K C BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Rostello24
511-3OR: 127BF
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Staithes316
511-3OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
20
Farne88
610-10OR:
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Queen Among Kings7
610-10OR:
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
22
Seb's Sister13
510-10OR:
T: Katy PriceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
23
Land Of Winter74
410-7OR: BF
T: Rae GuestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Sarasota Star117
410-7OR:
T: M KeighleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Queen Among Kings (N/A), Rhosneigr (N/A), Eros (N/A), Staithes (N/A), Seb's Sister (N/A), Sarasota Star (N/A), Rostello (N/A), Quiana (N/A), Pure Country (N/A), Lisronagh Stone (N/A), Larcadio (N/A), Land Of Winter (N/A), King Erik (N/A), Flintrock (N/A), Farne (N/A), Eden Du Houx (N/A), Dubai Key (N/A), Counteract (N/A), Clondaw Promise (N/A), Bon Calvados (N/A), Ballydoyle (N/A), Ashutor (N/A), Archie Brown (N/A), Apple Rock (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby