Next Race Off

14:35 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Abandoned
  • Follow At The Races On Twitter Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 1f 162y,
  • 24 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
Apple Rock3
611-3OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Archie Brown283
611-3OR: BF
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Ashutor58
611-3OR: 120
T: P F NichollsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
4
Ballydoyle84
511-3OR:
T: G L MooreJ: 
5
Bon Calvados67
611-3OR: 112
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Clondaw Promise53
611-3OR:
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Counteract14
511-3OR:
T: Miss S SmithJ: M G Nolan
Last RunWatch last race
8
Dubai Key49
611-3OR:
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Eden Du Houx3
611-3OR: 126D
T: D PipeJ: 
10
Eros35
611-3OR:
T: Olly MurphyJ: 
11
Flintrock19
511-3OR:
T: N B KingJ: Bryony Frost
Last RunWatch last race
12
King Erik28
611-3OR:
T: B PaulingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Larcadio19
711-3OR:
T: P HendersonJ: P J Brennan
Last RunWatch last race
14
Lisronagh Stone19
711-3OR:
T: P HendersonJ: Nick Scholfield
Last RunWatch last race
15
Pure Country14
511-3OR:
T: Noel WilliamsJ: L P Aspell
Last RunWatch last race
16
Quiana240
511-3OR:
T: G L MooreJ: 
17
Rhosneigr30
511-3OR:
T: K C BaileyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Rostello24
511-3OR: 127BF
T: Dr R D P NewlandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Staithes316
511-3OR:
T: N J HendersonJ: 
20
Farne88
610-10OR:
T: N B KingJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
21
Queen Among Kings7
610-10OR:
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)
Last RunWatch last race
22
Seb's Sister13
510-10OR:
T: Katy PriceJ: Benjamin Poste
Last RunWatch last race
23
Land Of Winter74
410-7OR: BF
T: Rae GuestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
24
Sarasota Star3
410-7OR:
T: M KeighleyJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

