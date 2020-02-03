Meetings
14:35 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
Abandoned
- Follow At The Races On Twitter Maiden Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 1f 162y,
- 24 Runners
- Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£205.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
611-3OR:
2
Archie Brown283
611-3OR: BF
3
Ashutor58
611-3OR: 120
4
511-3OR:
5
611-3OR: 112
6
611-3OR:
7
511-3OR:
8
611-3OR:
9
611-3OR: 126D
10
Eros35
611-3OR:
11
511-3OR:
12
611-3OR:
13
Larcadio19
711-3OR:
14
711-3OR:
15
511-3OR:
16
Quiana240
511-3OR:
17
511-3OR:
18
Rostello24
511-3OR: 127BF
19
Staithes316
511-3OR:
20
Farne88
610-10OR:
21
610-10OR:
22
510-10OR:
23
410-7OR: BF
24
410-7OR:
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Seb's Sister (N/A), Pure Country (N/A), Lisronagh Stone (N/A), Larcadio (N/A), Flintrock (N/A), Counteract (N/A), Queen Among Kings (N/A), Rhosneigr (N/A), Eros (N/A), Staithes (N/A), Sarasota Star (N/A), Rostello (N/A), Quiana (N/A), Land Of Winter (N/A), King Erik (N/A), Farne (N/A), Eden Du Houx (N/A), Dubai Key (N/A), Clondaw Promise (N/A), Bon Calvados (N/A), Ballydoyle (N/A), Ashutor (N/A), Archie Brown (N/A), Apple Rock (N/A)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed