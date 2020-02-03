Next Race Off

14:05 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020
- 2m 1f 162y,
- 20 Runners
- Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
En Coeur (N/A), Just Spot (N/A), Eighteenhundred (N/A), Legal Ok (N/A), Principia (N/A), Vanderbilt (N/A), Ourmullion (N/A), Montys Angel (N/A), Zoltan Varga (N/A), Telegraph Place (N/A), Ted Bach (N/A), Peripherique (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Indian Harbour (N/A), Horatio Star (N/A), Hold Me Tight (N/A), Chinwag (N/A), Brandy Cross (N/A), Beet Topper (N/A), Bard Of Brittany (N/A)
