Next Race Off

Meetings

14:05 Fontwell Mon 3 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • Follow Us On Twitter At starsports_bet Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 1f 162y,
  • 20 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Bard Of Brittany7(ex 7)
612-2OR:
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
2
Zoltan Varga14
611-12OR:
T: Miss S WestJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
3
Montys Angel14
1011-12OR:
T: J J BridgerJ: D Crosse
Last RunWatch last race
4
Ourmullion21
611-11OR:
T: F BrennanJ: David Bass
Last RunWatch last race
5
Horatio Star27
511-7OR:
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
6
Vanderbilt30
611-7OR:
T: Mark GillardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
7
Ted Bach34
911-4OR: C
T: P HendersonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
8
En Coeur55
611-3OR:
T: J W MullinsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
9
Minella Rising156
811-3OR:
T: Camilla PoultonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
10
Principia14
511-2OR:
T: Adam WestJ: Lee Edwards
Last RunWatch last race
11
Legal Ok7
811-0OR:
T: P YorkJ: Mr P York (5)
Last RunWatch last race
12
Peripherique36
411-0OR:
T: J M P EustaceJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
13
Chinwag30
510-13OR:
T: N P MulhollandJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
14
Indian Harbour147
710-11OR:
T: Mrs S GardnerJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
15
Telegraph Place55
710-10OR:
T: C GordonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
16
Hold Me Tight13
610-6OR:
T: P GundryJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
17
Eighteenhundred30
410-5OR:
T: Mark GillardJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
18
Brandy Cross55
610-5OR:
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
19
Beet Topper7
710-2OR:
T: Miss A M Newton-SmithJ: 
Last RunWatch last race
20
Just Spot34
139-10OR:
T: K BishopJ: William Marshall (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

En Coeur (N/A), Just Spot (N/A), Eighteenhundred (N/A), Legal Ok (N/A), Principia (N/A), Vanderbilt (N/A), Ourmullion (N/A), Montys Angel (N/A), Zoltan Varga (N/A), Telegraph Place (N/A), Ted Bach (N/A), Peripherique (N/A), Minella Rising (N/A), Indian Harbour (N/A), Horatio Star (N/A), Hold Me Tight (N/A), Chinwag (N/A), Brandy Cross (N/A), Beet Topper (N/A), Bard Of Brittany (N/A)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:49 Penn National
7
(7)
Pennsylvania Steel
J: Julio Hernandez
11/8
3
(3)
Purrs Well
J: Inoel Beato
7/4
8
(8)
Me Darlin Chessie
J: Jacqueline Davis
4/1
4
(4)
Castle Smoke
J: Brittany Scampton
15/2
6
(6)
Senor Ricci
J: Maicol Inirio
14/1
5
(5)
Unsung Hero
J: David Cora
16/1
2
(2)
Where's The Ben's
J: Andrew Wolfsont
33/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 8h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby