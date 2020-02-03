3 February 2020 Racecards
- 13:50racingtv.com Novices' Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 1f, 17 runners)
- 14:20Introducing Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4, 3m 110y, 19 runners)
- 14:55EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 3f 61y, 16 runners)
- 15:25Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4, 1m 7f 207y, 14 runners)
- 16:00Brisco Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 3, 2m 4f 198y, 6 runners)
- 16:30Newbiggin Handicap Hurdle (Class 4, 2m 1f, 24 runners)
- 13:50
- 14:05Follow Us On Twitter At starsports_bet Handicap Hurdle (Class 5, 2m 1f 162y, 20 runners)
- 14:35starsports.bet Maiden Hurdle (Class 5, 2m 1f 162y, 24 runners)
- 15:10Joy And Steve Hardy Retirement Mares' Handicap Chase (Class 4, 3m 1f 210y, 10 runners)
- 15:40Butler & Co Racing Tax Specialists Handicap Hurdle (Class 3, 2m 3f 49y, 23 runners)
- 16:15M C Property Cherry Picker Handicap Chase (Class 4, 2m 3f 104y, 9 runners)
- 16:45'Goodwin Racing Call 08000 421 321' Maiden Hurdle (Class 5, 2m 5f 164y, 19 runners)
- 14:05
- 17:00Bombardier All Weather 'Hands And Heels' Series Apprentice Handicap (Class 6, 7f 36y, 26 runners)
- 17:30Ladbrokes Football Acca Boosty Selling Stakes (Class 6, 7f 36y, 14 runners)
- 18:00Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap (Class 6, 5f 21y, 13 runners)
- 18:30Bombardier Golden Beer Conditions Stakes (Class 2, 1m 142y, 12 runners)
- 19:00Betway Classified Claiming Stakes (Class 6, 1m 1f 104y, 13 runners)
- 19:30Betway Novice Stakes (Class 5, 1m 1f 104y, 14 runners)
- 20:00Betway Classified Stakes (Class 6, 1m 4f 51y, 26 runners)
- 17:00
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:49 Penn National
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed