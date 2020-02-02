Next Race Off

Meetings
20:15 Tampa Bay Downs Sun 2 February 2020
Scheduled
- Race 6 - Starter Optional Claiming
- 1m 39y, Fast
- 7 Runners
- Winner$10,836.002nd$3,439.003rd$1,720.004th$1,204.00
- Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
68-7OR: 92D
2
(2)
88-7OR: 96D
4
(4)
58-7OR: 99D
5
(5)
58-7OR: 87D
6
(6)
58-7OR: 104BFD
7
(7)
58-7OR: 98D
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Notacatbutacard (SP), General Paddy (SP), The Stifler (SP), Readthecliffnotes (SP), Malio's (SP), Enduring Honor (SP), Slick As Ice (SP)
Most Followed
