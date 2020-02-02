Meetings
15:42 Pau Sun 2 February 2020
1
Alpha Riskb23
1010-10OR: C
25/1
2
1110-10OR: CD
9/1
3
Papy Mamyb14
1110-10OR:
28/1
4
910-10OR: C
20/1
5
Videpochev21
1110-10OR: C
40/1
6
710-10OR: 125C
7/1
7
Easyslandb51
610-10OR: 139C
10/11
8
910-10OR: C
9/2
9
Vanesse21
810-5OR:
40/1
10
Netcam33
810-5OR: C
10/1
11
Net Lady21
810-5OR: C
12/1
12
Dunquin26
710-5OR: C
20/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Easysland (10/11), Blason D'Or (9/2), Diesel D'Allier (7/1), Disco D'Authie (9/1), Netcam (10/1), Net Lady (12/1), Branle Bas (20/1), Dunquin (20/1), Alpha Risk (25/1), Papy Mamy (28/1), Vanesse (40/1), Videpoche (40/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
17:10 Vincennes
12
(0)
Dede De Montauran
J: A Abrivard
8
(0)
Dayan Winner
J: M Abrivard
10
(0)
Dream Cash
J: J Y Ricart
1
(0)
Dynamite Marceaux
J: A Barrier
11
(0)
Crossfire
J: F Lagadeuc
2
(0)
Crack D'Ariane
J: A Angot
5
(0)
Cathy Du Vivier
J: M Mottier
13
(0)
Braquo
J: A Dabouis
4
(0)
Diamant De Larre
J: Guillaume Martin
9
(0)
Carat Gede
J: D Bonne
6
(0)
Dahlia Du Bon Air
J: A Lamy
3
(0)
Break De Bertrange
J: Mlle Ch Callico
7
(0)
Cutty Sark
J: M Grumetz
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed