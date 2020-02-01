Next Race Off

Meetings

15:45 Leopardstown Sat 1 February 2020

Scheduled
  • Ladbrokes Hurdle (Extended Handicap Hurdle) (0-150) (Grade B)
  • 2m,
  • 23 Runners
  • Winner€90,000.002nd€30,000.003rd€15,000.004th€7,500.005th€4,501.006th€3,000.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Sire Du Berlaisp,t21
811-10OR: 149
T: G ElliottJ: D N Russell

Cheltenham Festival winner who has been hinting at a return to form of late but looks sure to find this test on the sharp side.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mister Blue Sky62
611-3OR: 142D
T: W P MullinsJ: Katie O'Farrell (5)

Useful on the Flat and looked a nice prospect when winning a Grade 2 on second start for this yard. However, well below form in two starts this winter.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Top Moon48
511-3OR: 143BFD
T: J P O'BrienJ: J J Slevin

Progressive sort who has won two of his last five and may have won last time out if settling better in the early stages; up 5lb and drops in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Eglantine Du Seuil34
611-1OR: 140D
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Fogarty

Won the mares' novice at the Festival but disappointing in two starts so far this campaign; drop back in trip could suit.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Embitteredt36
611-1OR: 140D
T: J P O'BrienJ: H Morgan (7)

Placed in a Grade 2 bumper at this venue prior to winning a 25-runner maiden hurdle on debut over timber; disappointed twice since but remains low mileage.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Foveros36
510-12OR: 138D
T: W P MullinsJ: B Hayes

Has won three times since joining this yard from France but has struggled in Graded company of late; should find the switch to handicaps easier and still unexposed to some extent.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Unexcepted37
610-12OR: 137BFD
T: W P MullinsJ: M P Walsh

Winner on debut for this yard and either didn't handle the step up in trip or didn't handle heavy ground when a well beaten runner-up next time; very interesting contender on handicap debut back down in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Tiger Tap Tap23
510-10OR: 136
T: W P MullinsJ: D E Mullins

Maiden hurdle winner who didn't need to improve to win a four-runner event at Clonmel in January; fascinating contender on his handicap debut here but will need to jump better.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Golden Speart36
910-9OR: 134CD
T: A J MartinJ: R M Power

Two wins from 20 starts over hurdles but he's been in no sort of form in this sphere of late and showed nothing here when 23rd of 25 last time out; hard to recommend.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Daybreak Boyp36
710-8OR: 133D
T: H De BromheadJ: Rachael Blackmore

Bounced back to form with an excellent second in first-time cheekpieces over C&D in December; up 4lb but he can go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Thatsyt36
610-8OR: 133D
T: G ElliottJ: J W Kennedy

Bumper winner who has been very consistent over hurdles to date, winning one of his four starts and placing on the other three runs; good fourth on handicap debut last time and should go well again, up just 2lb and unexposed.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Buildmeupbuttercupt62
610-7OR: 132D
T: W P MullinsJ: P Townend

Useful on the Flat and may have won on her return to hurdles last time out if jumping the last better. Freshened up since and rates as a fascinating contender here.

Last RunWatch last race
13
Mind's Eyeb114
810-7OR: 132CD
T: H De BromheadJ: D Robinson (3)

Course winner as a novice but that was in 2017 and he was disappointing when making mistakes over hurdles here last time out. Needs to improve for the fitting of first-time blinkers.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Scheu Time55
710-4OR: 129D
T: J NashJ: D F O'Regan

Got his head back in front at Cork last time and while that was impressive, he's been hit with a 10lb rise and he's in much deeper company here.

Last RunWatch last race
15
Lever Du Soleilp122
510-2OR: 128D
T: G P CromwellJ: J M Moore

Rattled off a four-timer on the Flat last summer but mark looks stiff enough on his return to hurdles and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
16
Shumaker18
810-1OR: 126D
T: Paul TraynorJ: D J O'Keeffe

Started this season with a hat-trick and got his head back in front on heavy ground at Fairyhouse last time. 6lb rise and the step up in class make life tougher but he's relatively consistent at least.

Last RunWatch last race
17
Thosedaysaregone32
710-1OR: 126
T: C ByrnesJ: K J Brouder (3)

At his best on heavy ground and still 8lb above his last winning mark but did run an eye-catching race at Punchestown last time; not entirely ruled out.

Last RunWatch last race
18
You Raised Me Upt63
710-0OR: 125
T: M BrassilJ: L P Dempsey

Bumper winner at Galway and has run well in defeat on each of his three maiden hurdle runs; handicapper wouldn't appear to have taken any chances with his opening handicap mark though.

Last RunWatch last race
19
Fan De Blues65
59-13OR: 125D
T: W P MullinsJ: C P McNamara (5)

Promising sort when trained in France and off the mark in good style in a maiden hurdle when debuting for this yard. Might want a step up in trip to be seen to best effect.

Last RunWatch last race
20
Golden Jewelt36
89-11OR: 122D
T: E CawleyJ: A W Short (3)

Still 12lb above his last winning handicap mark, despite no wins since May 201; ran with credit over C&D last time out but a 3lb rise won't help his bid to improve on that.

Last RunWatch last race
21
Fauguernonb128
69-10OR: 117BFCD
T: N MeadeJ: S D Torrens (7)

C&D winner of a novice handicap hurdle but not quite in the same form when runner-up at Cork latest; needs to improve for first-time blinkers.

Last RunWatch last race
22
The Mouse Doctort15
79-10OR: 117CD
T: A J MartinJ: P T Enright

Got his head back in front at Musselburgh last time but hard to fancy from 4lb out of the handicap in a much more competitive heat.

Last RunWatch last race
23
Rasiym34
59-10OR: 116
T: E J O'GradyJ: M A Enright

Promise on his return to hurdles in novice company last time out but set a stiff task from out of the handicap here.

Last RunWatch last race

Betting

Forecast

Unexcepted (4/1), Buildmeupbuttercup (11/2), Tiger Tap Tap (15/2), Top Moon (8/1), Thatsy (10/1), The Mouse Doctor (11/1), Thosedaysaregone (12/1), Daybreak Boy (16/1), You Raised Me Up (16/1), Foveros (16/1), Embittered (16/1), Scheu Time (16/1), Fauguernon (25/1), Fan De Blues (25/1), Eglantine Du Seuil (25/1), Lever Du Soleil (28/1), Golden Jewel (28/1), Mister Blue Sky (28/1), Golden Spear (33/1), Shumaker (33/1), Sire Du Berlais (33/1), Mind's Eye (40/1), Rasiym (66/1)

Verdict

BUILDMEUPBUTTERCUP could be well-handicapped judged on the best of her Flat form and she ran with credit on her return to hurdles last time out. Unexpected is an obvious danger on handicap debut while Thatsy is another to consider with an unexposed profile.
  1. Buildmeupbuttercup
  2. Unexcepted
  3. Thatsy
