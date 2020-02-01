Meetings

11:05 Kenilworth Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
  • Cape Town And Western Cape Marketed By Wesgro Summer Juvenile Stakes (Listed)
  • 4f 214y, Good
  • 12 Runners
  • WinnerR93,743.002ndR30,008.003rdR15,004.004thR7,493.005thR3,756.00
  • Surface: Turf
Winning time:-Off time:11:06:09
1
(5)
Erik The Red21
39-6OR: CD
7/4
T: Justin SnaithJ: R Fourie
2
(11)
Global Drummer36
39-6OR: D
28/1
T: Gavin SmithJ: Marco V'Rensburg
3
(6)
Joseph Barry45
39-6OR: C
6/1
T: Vaughan MarshallJ: M J Byleveld
4
(12)
Pray For Rain14
39-6OR: CD
15/8
T: Dennis DrierJ: S Veale
5
(2)
Dad's Catch22
39-5OR: CD
5/1
T: Glen PullerJ: Bernard Fayd'Herbe
6
(4)
Captain's Flo63
39-1OR: C
33/1
T: Piet BothaJ: Donovan Dillon
7
(8)
Eternal Hope29
39-1OR: D
20/1
T: Alan GreeffJ: Greg Cheyne
8
(3)
Atkinson Grimshaw21
39-0OR:
66/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: K De Melo
9
(1)
Emblem Of Hope45
39-0OR:
28/1
T: Piet BothaJ: S Brown
10
(7)
Thomas Henry21
39-0OR: BF
28/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Morne Winnaar
11
(10)
Stuck On You21
38-8OR:
50/1
T: Justin SnaithJ: S Khumalo
12
(9)
Thumbs Up22
38-8OR: BF
18/1
T: Glen KotzenJ: Warren Kennedy

Betting

Forecast

Erik The Red (7/4), Pray For Rain (15/8), Dad's Catch (5/1), Joseph Barry (6/1), Thumbs Up (18/1), Eternal Hope (20/1), Emblem Of Hope (28/1), Global Drummer (28/1), Thomas Henry (28/1), Captain's Flo (33/1), Stuck On You (50/1), Atkinson Grimshaw (66/1)

