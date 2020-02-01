Next Race Off

19:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020
- 100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Handicap (Class 5)
- 1m 3f 219y,
- 10 Runners
- Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Won twice for Charlie Hills although not since 2018. Tried over a variety of trips last season although this probably about optimal. Handicap in range if new surroundings pique his interest.
C&D winner after a 496-day absence suffered the dreaded bounce when under-par as favourite subsequently here. Ought to bounce back here and could remain well handicapped.
Losing run stretches back to June 2018 and considerably more misses than hits of late including laboured run last time. Others preferred.
C&D winner after 319 days off on stable debut but laboured in last of five next five weeks on. May bounce back here and blinkers could assist.
Won four times on AW although not here so far. Handicap now below last mark and down in class today but current form shy of what's needed.
Beaten just ½L into third on last visit over C&D. 2lb lower today after not staying 2m last time so big chance if he arrives in top form.
Heavy ground Redcar winner (1m2f) last autumn but ran two lifeless races afterwards which was most uncharacteristic. Others now preferred.
Maiden finished second in last two starts on the Fibresand at Southwell. Relatively unexposed at this stage and not therefore one to rule out here.
Long-standing maiden in good order with two seconds and two fourth in last four starts. Always one to look at more from a place perspective until he proves he can win a race.
Not the most straightforward hence him remaining a maiden but in good order at present with a series of good runs over a variety of trips. Capable here if 7lb claimer can produce him late.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|7
|Ilhabela Fact
|5
|9-11
|11/8
|Full Result
|T: A W CarrollJ: A Kirby
Betting
Forecast
Persian Sun (5/2), Crimson King (11/2), Sarim (11/2), Olympic Conqueror (6/1), Cry Wolf (7/1), Never Surrender (7/1), J Gaye (9/1), Mobham (10/1), Capla Crusader (14/1), Rotherwick (25/1)
Verdict
- Sarim
- Crimson King
- Persian Sun
