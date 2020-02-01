Next Race Off

Meetings

19:15 Kempton Sat 1 February 2020

Fast Cards
Scheduled
  • 100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m 3f 219y,
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
1
(5)
Never Surrender137
69-8OR: 76D
T: J ButlerJ: Darragh Keenan (3)

Won twice for Charlie Hills although not since 2018. Tried over a variety of trips last season although this probably about optimal. Handicap in range if new surroundings pique his interest.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Sarim66
59-8OR: 76BFCD
T: W GreatrexJ: Thomas Greatrex (3)

C&D winner after a 496-day absence suffered the dreaded bounce when under-par as favourite subsequently here. Ought to bounce back here and could remain well handicapped.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Rotherwickb,t8
89-7OR: 75
T: P F I ColeJ: David Probert

Losing run stretches back to June 2018 and considerably more misses than hits of late including laboured run last time. Others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Capla Crusaderb166
49-6OR: 76CD
T: N P LittmodenJ: William Carver (5)

C&D winner after 319 days off on stable debut but laboured in last of five next five weeks on. May bounce back here and blinkers could assist.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Cry Wolf12
79-6OR: 74D
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Won four times on AW although not here so far. Handicap now below last mark and down in class today but current form shy of what's needed.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(6)
Persian Sunp,t14
59-4OR: 72BFD
T: S C WilliamsJ: B A Curtis

Beaten just ½L into third on last visit over C&D. 2lb lower today after not staying 2m last time so big chance if he arrives in top form.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Olympic Conqueror61
49-2OR: 72BF
T: J R FanshaweJ: Barry McHugh

Heavy ground Redcar winner (1m2f) last autumn but ran two lifeless races afterwards which was most uncharacteristic. Others now preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(9)
J Gaye75
49-1OR: 71
T: R T PhillipsJ: L Morris

Maiden finished second in last two starts on the Fibresand at Southwell. Relatively unexposed at this stage and not therefore one to rule out here.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(10)
Mobham24
58-10OR: 64
T: J R JenkinsJ: Lewis Edmunds

Long-standing maiden in good order with two seconds and two fourth in last four starts. Always one to look at more from a place perspective until he proves he can win a race.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(2)
Crimson Kingb25
48-7OR: 63BF
T: M ApplebyJ: George Rooke (7)

Not the most straightforward hence him remaining a maiden but in good order at present with a series of good runs over a variety of trips. Capable here if 7lb claimer can produce him late.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
7Ilhabela Fact59-1111/8Full Result
T: A W CarrollJ: A Kirby

Betting

Forecast

Persian Sun (5/2), Crimson King (11/2), Sarim (11/2), Olympic Conqueror (6/1), Cry Wolf (7/1), Never Surrender (7/1), J Gaye (9/1), Mobham (10/1), Capla Crusader (14/1), Rotherwick (25/1)

Verdict

One of life's mysteries; the dreaded bounce was clearly in play latest when SARIM flopped after winning after 16 months off here the time before. He should be able to show more of the form that suggested him one to follow the time before with that out of the way so gets the vote here. One of these days Crimson King will get things right and he again merits maximum respect. Also on the shortlist is Persian Sun who ran really well last time he faced these conditions off a higher mark.
  1. Sarim
  2. Crimson King
  3. Persian Sun
