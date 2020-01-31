Next Race Off

Meetings

23:49 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Race 7 - Starter Allowance
  • 1m,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Klondike Creek48
78-8OR: 110BFD
8/5
T: R MandellaJ: Juan Hernandez
2
(2)
Mad At Money20
48-8OR: 86D
8/1
T: Thomas BellJ: Julien Couton
3
(3)
Boyson26
48-8OR: 89D
10/1
T: Leobardo RiveraJ: Catalino Martinez
4
(4)
Rey Coliman30
48-8OR: 101D
8/1
T: Felix RondanJ: Frank Alvarado
5
(5)
American Camp20
48-8OR: 96D
6/1
T: Victor TrujilloJ: Francisco Monroy
6
(6)
Electoralb148
48-6OR: 98
2/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
7
(7)
Data Hawk21
48-6OR: 94D
10/1
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Ricardo Gonzalez

Betting

Forecast

Klondike Creek (8/5), Electoral (2/1), American Camp (6/1), Rey Coliman (8/1), Mad At Money (8/1), Data Hawk (10/1), Boyson (10/1)

