Next Race Off

23:49 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020
- Race 7 - Starter Allowance
- 1m,
- 7 Runners
- Winner$11,970.002nd$3,800.003rd$1,901.004th$1,330.00
- Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
78-8OR: 110BFD
8/5
2
(2)
48-8OR: 86D
8/1
3
(3)
Boyson26
48-8OR: 89D
10/1
4
(4)
48-8OR: 101D
8/1
5
(5)
48-8OR: 96D
6/1
6
(6)
Electoralb148
48-6OR: 98
2/1
7
(7)
48-6OR: 94D
10/1
Klondike Creek (8/5), Electoral (2/1), American Camp (6/1), Rey Coliman (8/1), Mad At Money (8/1), Data Hawk (10/1), Boyson (10/1)
