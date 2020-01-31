Next Race Off

Meetings

23:19 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Race 6 - Claiming
  • 6f,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$15,750.002nd$4,999.003rd$2,500.004th$1,750.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Promote20
48-8OR: 89D
8/1
T: Manuel BadillaJ: Frank Alvarado
2
(2)
Left Alone28
58-8OR: 104BFD
2/1
T: Manuel BadillaJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
3
(3)
The Spiral Jetter28
78-11OR: 103D
9/5
T: Andy MathisJ: Juan Hernandez
4
(4)
Empressive Cat19
48-8OR: 92D
12/1
T: Clifford DeLimaJ: Alejandro Gomez
5
(5)
I Love Romance48
58-8OR: 99D
5/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: Silvio Amador
6
(6)
Sweetly Spoken50
58-8OR: 101D
7/2
T: Sergio LedezmaJ: Catalino Martinez

Betting

Forecast

The Spiral Jetter (9/5), Left Alone (2/1), Sweetly Spoken (7/2), I Love Romance (5/1), Promote (8/1), Empressive Cat (12/1)

