Next Race Off

Meetings
23:19 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 6 - Claiming
- 6f,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$15,750.002nd$4,999.003rd$2,500.004th$1,750.00
- Surface: Dirt
Cloth number
1
(1)
Promote20
48-8OR: 89D
8/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 104BFD
2/1
3
(3)
78-11OR: 103D
9/5
4
(4)
48-8OR: 92D
12/1
5
(5)
58-8OR: 99D
5/1
6
(6)
58-8OR: 101D
7/2
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Forecast
The Spiral Jetter (9/5), Left Alone (2/1), Sweetly Spoken (7/2), I Love Romance (5/1), Promote (8/1), Empressive Cat (12/1)
