Meetings
22:49 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 5 - Claiming
- 6f,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$7,560.002nd$2,401.003rd$1,200.004th$841.00
- Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
(1)
48-11OR: 97
5/2
2
(2)
48-11OR: 84D
3/1
3
(3)
48-11OR: 87BFD
9/5
4
(4)
48-9OR: 83D
5/1
5
(5)
58-11OR: 86D
10/1
6
(6)
48-11OR: 83D
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Aidan's Harbor (9/5), Sayin Grace (5/2), Baby Frankie (3/1), Mondolonia (5/1), Persistence (8/1), Sizzling Evening (10/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed