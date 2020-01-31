Meetings

22:49 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Race 5 - Claiming
  • 6f,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$7,560.002nd$2,401.003rd$1,200.004th$841.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Sayin Grace20
48-11OR: 97
5/2
T: Victor TrujilloJ: Francisco Monroy
2
(2)
Baby Frankie35
48-11OR: 84D
3/1
T: Samuel CalvarioJ: Brayan Pena
3
(3)
Aidan's Harbor20
48-11OR: 87BFD
9/5
T: Jack SteinerJ: Julien Couton
4
(4)
Mondolonia26
48-9OR: 83D
5/1
T: Blaine WrightJ: Frank Alvarado
5
(5)
Sizzling Evening259
58-11OR: 86D
10/1
T: Ellen JacksonJ: Francisco Duran
6
(6)
Persistence70
48-11OR: 83D
8/1
T: William DeliaJ: Catalino Martinez

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Aidan's Harbor (9/5), Sayin Grace (5/2), Baby Frankie (3/1), Mondolonia (5/1), Persistence (8/1), Sizzling Evening (10/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
6/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
3/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 27m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex