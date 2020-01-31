Meetings
21:48 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 3 - Claiming
- 6f,
- 8 Runners
- Winner$7,245.002nd$2,300.003rd$1,150.004th$805.00
- Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
(1)
58-11OR: 93D
8/1
2
(2)
58-11OR: 89D
5/1
3
(3)
48-11OR: 88D
3/1
4
(4)
48-11OR: 94D
4/1
5
(5)
48-11OR: 85D
15/1
6
(6)
58-11OR: 88D
10/1
7
(7)
48-11OR: 91D
5/2
8
(8)
48-11OR: 85
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Brotherciccio (5/2), Stone Groove (3/1), Leadville (4/1), Hot'n Notty (5/1), Smiling Bandit (8/1), How's My Hero (8/1), Power Times Two (10/1), Roman Rocket (15/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
16:45 Taunton
Racing Tips
Monday's racing preview
Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.
Daily Nap: Milan the man
David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.
Sporting Life Tipping Record
A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.
Most Followed