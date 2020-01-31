Next Race Off

Meetings

21:48 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Race 3 - Claiming
  • 6f,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$7,245.002nd$2,300.003rd$1,150.004th$805.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
How's My Hero54
58-11OR: 93D
8/1
T: Victor TrujilloJ: Brayan Pena
2
(2)
Hot'n Notty21
58-11OR: 89D
5/1
T: Tim BellasisJ: Hugo Herrera
3
(3)
Stone Groove34
48-11OR: 88D
3/1
T: Tim McCannaJ: Kevin Krigger
4
(4)
Leadville28
48-11OR: 94D
4/1
T: Felix RondanJ: Cristobal Herrera
5
(5)
Roman Rocket14
48-11OR: 85D
15/1
T: Daniel FrankoJ: Francisco Duran
6
(6)
Power Times Two21
58-11OR: 88D
10/1
T: Reid FranceJ: Silvio Amador
7
(7)
Brotherciccio28
48-11OR: 91D
5/2
T: Ari HerbertsonJ: Frank Alvarado
8
(8)
Smiling Bandit28
48-11OR: 85
8/1
T: Dan MarkleJ: Juan Hernandez

Betting

Forecast

Brotherciccio (5/2), Stone Groove (3/1), Leadville (4/1), Hot'n Notty (5/1), Smiling Bandit (8/1), How's My Hero (8/1), Power Times Two (10/1), Roman Rocket (15/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

