Next Race Off

Meetings
21:16 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 2 - Claiming
- 1m,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$7,245.002nd$2,300.003rd$1,150.004th$805.00
- Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
(1)
For Him34
58-11OR: 87D
9/2
2
(2)
68-11OR: 94D
9/2
3
(3)
78-11OR: 97D
7/2
4
(4)
98-11OR: 97D
9/5
5
(5)
78-11OR: 87D
12/1
6
(6)
68-11OR: 98D
3/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Taelyns Prince (9/5), Candy's Martini (3/1), Silent Movies (7/2), Get Like Me (9/2), For Him (9/2), Lil' Chieftain (12/1)
