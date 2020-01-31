Meetings

21:16 Golden Gate Fields Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 1m,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$7,245.002nd$2,300.003rd$1,150.004th$805.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
For Him34
58-11OR: 87D
9/2
T: Andy MathisJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
2
(2)
Get Like Me27
68-11OR: 94D
9/2
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Francisco Monroy
3
(3)
Silent Movies15
78-11OR: 97D
7/2
T: Jack SteinerJ: Juan Hernandez
4
(4)
Taelyns Prince34
98-11OR: 97D
9/5
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Frank Alvarado
5
(5)
Lil' Chieftain20
78-11OR: 87D
12/1
T: Quinn HoweyJ: Alejandro Gomez
6
(6)
Candy's Martini15
68-11OR: 98D
3/1
T: Rene AmescuaJ: Julien Couton

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Taelyns Prince (9/5), Candy's Martini (3/1), Silent Movies (7/2), Get Like Me (9/2), For Him (9/2), Lil' Chieftain (12/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

Next Race Off

16:45 Taunton
2
(0)
Flash De Touzaine
J: Lorcan Williams
6/4
5
(0)
Windswept Girl
J: Rex Dingle
3/1
3
(0)
Freddie Darling
J: Mr M Legg
13/2
9
(0)
Thatsentertainment
J: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
7/1
8
(0)
Le Crunch
J: Chester Williams
8/1
6
(0)
Canastero
J: Mr Jack Martin
12/1
7
(0)
Full Spes
J: Mr Caoilin Quinn
16/1
1
(0)
Alkademon
J: Sean Houlihan
66/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 27m
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex