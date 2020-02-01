Next Race Off

Meetings

00:19 Golden Gate Fields Sat 1 February 2020

Abandoned
  • Race 8 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f 110y,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Sensational Rocketb120
38-8OR: 75
3/1
T: William DeliaJ: Silvio Amador
2
(2)
Musket Powder
38-8OR:
12/1
T: Samuel CalvarioJ: Catalino Martinez
3
(3)
Heavenly Pursuit14
38-8OR: 62
5/1
T: Jack SteinerJ: Julien Couton
4
(4)
Slam Dunk Sermon20
38-8OR: 35
20/1
T: Steven SpechtJ: Pedro Flores
5
(5)
Arky Vaughan12
38-8OR: 58
7/2
T: Steven MiyadiJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
6
(6)
Wonder Of Autism20
38-8OR: 78
9/5
T: Isidro TamayoJ: Juan Hernandez
7
(7)
Lucky Twice
38-8OR:
10/1
T: Aggie OrdonezJ: Francisco Duran
8
(8)
Unusual Victory61
38-8OR: 71
12/1
T: Clifford DeLimaJ: Francisco Monroy

Betting

Forecast

Wonder Of Autism (9/5), Sensational Rocket (3/1), Arky Vaughan (7/2), Heavenly Pursuit (5/1), Lucky Twice (10/1), Unusual Victory (12/1), Musket Powder (12/1), Slam Dunk Sermon (20/1)

