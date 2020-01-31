20:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Experienced winner of five of his 45 starts at this venue including a couple of wins over C&D from 16 runs over the combination. Entitled to be in the firing line with a number of conditions in his favour.
Fair handicapper in his time winning six races for Amanda Perrett before running three times without success on three starts for trainer Iain Jardine. More likely than some to run his race on stable debut in first time eye-shield.
Off the mark over 5f in November off a 5lb lower mark and held his form well over the trip last month. Has hit the frame on four of his six starts over C&D and could well still have more to give.
C&D winner recently seen running with plenty of credit over 7f at this track since November. Could well get back on track running once again over this trip.
Was running with plenty of dash ion a number of starts between April and October last season. Yet to hit the frame on seven starts round here and possibly best watched unless market vibes suggest otherwise.
Backed as if defeat was out of the question last month over 7f. Beaten off his revised mark on a couple of occasions since with the handicapper looking to have control at the moment.
Never a factor in five wretched career starts last term for trainer Dermot Weld. No realistic chance on stable debut based on what the daughter of Tamayuz has shown so far.
Veteran who is a six-time winner at the track including a couple of victories over C&D from 19 starts over the combination. Now races 11lb lower than last winning mark which comes as a concern.
Not disgraced in four starts here since returning to this track in September. Last seen in December and may need others to under perform if he is to take this.
Four-race maiden for trainer Andrew Slattery last year between April and June. Not in the form required to play a part on stable and polytrack debut.
Posted a best effort for some time when finishing 4¼L adrift of Lapilli over 5f at this track earlier this month. 16-race maiden still looking no nearer to breakthrough success.
Mid-season improvement and promise appeared to level out in a Bellewstown 5f handicap on good ground when last seen in August. Faces a tough task in this company.
Winner of three of her 23 career starts including a couple of victories on this surface. Has hit the frame on a couple of occasions over C&D but recent form leaves the daughter of Casamento hard to fancy in this event.
One from 19 appearances over C&D but the Haatef gelding has proceeded to hit the frame on a further seven occasions. Beaten 1½L on latest start earlier this month and looks likely to be playing a leading role once more.
Lightning Charlie (7/2), Tyrconnell (5/1), Pillar (7/1), Feather Step (7/1), Lily's Prince (8/1), Red All Star (8/1), Comhghairdeas (10/1), Caesar's Comet (10/1), Wisaka (10/1), Dance Alone (14/1), La Novia (18/1), Associate Rock (20/1), My Good Brother (25/1), De Main Lady (33/1), Pleasant Gesture (66/1)
- Pillar
- Tyrconnell
- Red All Star
