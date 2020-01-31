Meetings

20:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

  • Party Nights At Dundalk Stadium Handicap (45-65) (Div 1)
  • 6f, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 13.31sOff time:20:00:52
1
(3)
No Nay Yellowp159
410-0OR: 65
40/1
T: Padraig RocheJ: D A McCormack (5)

Seven-race maiden not disgraced over C&D in October but has shown little sign of any ability in a couple of starts here since November. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(15)
Bellickb21
59-13OR: 64CD
7/1
T: J C McConnellJ: Siobhan Rutledge (10)

Beat Pillar a head in November off a 6lb lower mark over C&D. Beaten since but appears to be holding his form well so anther bold effort not out of the question.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(10)
Eastern Star42
49-9OR: 60
12/1
T: H De BromheadJ: M P O'Connor (10)

Seven-race maiden has hit the frame on both starts over C&D in October/November last year. Well held over further since but a return to this trip may spark a more enthusiastic effort.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Eleutherat,v121
89-6OR: 57D
10/1
T: J F LevinsJ: D W O'Connor (3)

Yet to hit the frame at this venue in eight starts here. Not far adrift of Lapilli over 5f earlier this month and could be worth noting in the market on first appearance over C&D, in first-time visor.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Frenchp59
79-6OR: 57D
22/1
T: A MulhollandJ: N M Crosse (5)

Ran well in defeat on her first start over C&D in November but has disappointed with a couple of below-par efforts over the combination since. Long losing run looks set to continue.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(5)
Midnitemudcrabsp21
79-6OR: 57C
16/1
T: John FeaneJ: T E Whelan

Gallant sort appeared to be struggling a little round here since November before producing her best effort for some time when finishing fifth of 14 beaten 1¾L over 7f earlier this month. One to note in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Ticks The Boxesp21
89-5OR: 56D
10/1
T: Leanne BreenJ: R C Colgan

AW specialist who won twice at Southwell last year when in the care of trainer Brian Ellison. Has hit the frame when running well in defeat on both his starts over C&D previously. Not to be taken lightly.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Ken's Sam'sp10
79-4OR: 55BFCD
13/2
T: A McGuinnessJ: C P Hoban

Continues to run well in defeat around the bends here in a number of starts over the course of a busy winter at this venue. Could turn out to be a major player now 6lb lower than last winning mark.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(16)
Zathura110
49-2OR: 53
20/1
T: G T LynchJ: R P Cleary

11-race maiden. Finding the company too hot in a number of starts for the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle since August. Hard to make a case for.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(4)
Tribal Patht49
109-1OR: 52BFCD
7/2
T: D EnglishJ: T P Madden

Winner of four of his 29 starts at this venue. Winner over C&D last month off a 3lb lower mark. No surprise to see a big run once again.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(7)
Paved Paradisep121
58-13OR: 50C
10/1
T: E P HartyJ: C G O'Dwyer (10)

Winner of two of her 19 career starts with the daughter of Lord Shanakil successful in two of her six starts at this venue. Nearer last than first on only appearance over C&D in November and hard to fancy despite first-time cheekpieces.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
12
(9)
Tynamite21
68-11OR: 48CD
4/1
T: D MarnaneJ: K J Leonard

Not getting the rub of the green in a couple of recent starts at the track including over C&D last month finishing second of 14 runners beaten ¾L. A must for any shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(14)
Osscob121
38-8OR: 61
25/1
T: Anthony McCannJ: D E Sheehy (5)

Eight-race maiden well held in a couple of recent starts at this track in the last month. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression needed to land a blow here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
14
(13)
Buachaill Or223
38-4OR: 45
66/1
T: P W FlynnJ: A C Persse (7)

Baltic King gelding out of a Bold Fact mare. Dam unraced. Well held and no impression on leaders in three starts to date. Others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
(11)
Wherewithal7
49-12OR: 63
T: M HalfordJ: Reserve 1
16
(12)
Slainte72
48-8OR: 45
T: Mrs S DawsonJ: Reserve 2

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
6Lapilli69-210/1Full Result
T: Denis HoganJ: R Coakley

Betting

Forecast

Tribal Path (7/2), Tynamite (4/1), Ken's Sam's (13/2), Wherewithal (13/2), Bellick (7/1), Eleuthera (10/1), Ticks The Boxes (10/1), Paved Paradise (10/1), Eastern Star (12/1), Midnitemudcrabs (16/1), Zathura (20/1), French (22/1), Ossco (25/1), Slainte (33/1), No Nay Yellow (40/1), Buachaill Or (66/1)

Verdict

The David Marnane gelding TYNAMITE has recently been hinting of a return to winning ways in a number of pleasing efforts over 7f and C&D. The six-year-old can win at this venue for the third time in his career at this track and second win over C&D at the expense of the solid and consistent of late Tribal Path. Ken's Sam's now racing 6lb lower than last winning mark should not be taken lightly while Eastern Star and Bellick can both give a good account without posing serious threat to principals.
  1. Tynamite
  2. Tribal Path
  3. Ken's Sam's

Video Replay

