19:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Camacho colt out of a Barathea mare. Half-brother to Crazy Stupid Love, winner at up to 1m1f/1m2f. Not disgraced on debut finishing eighth of 14 over 7f last month.
Colt by Epaulette of a Diesis mare. Closely related to three-time winner Expense Claim victorious between 1m2f and 1m3f, second in a Listed contest over 1m3f. Market likely to reveal expectations on debut.
Kingston Hill colt out of a Verglas mare. Closely related to Master Archer, two-time winner over 2m. Market likely to be the best guide on debut.
By Fountain Of Youth out of a Dr Fong mare. Closely related to winners on the Flat including Spin Cast and Black Truffle, nine-time winner on the AW. Plenty to prove on a couple of disappointing efforts at the Curragh when last seen in August.
Camelot gelding out of a Sri Pekan mare. Creditable debut to finish fifth of 14 beaten 5L over C&D running short of room in the closing stages. Plenty more to come.
Colt by Elzaam out of an Excellent Art mare. Dam unraced half-sister to 5f/1m winner Fasuba. Slowly away always in rear on debut run over 6f here earlier this month. Remains easy to oppose.
Exceed And Excel colt out of a Giant's Causeway mare. Half-brother to several winners. Improved from first start to second finishing 3½L behind the winner Micklenburg at this venue over 6f earlier this month. More progress expected.
Daughter of Zebedee out of a Dubawi mare. Disappointed on debut over 6f at this track before a never nearer ninth of 13 over 7f here earlier this month. Probably best watched on this occasion.
Filly by Power out of a Choisir mare. Dam well beaten in three career starts between 1m and 1m4f. Last of 11 and last of 13 on first couple of career starts so far.
Daughter of Sepoy out of a Dalakhani mare. Closely related to 'black type' sorts Massinga, winner of a Listed contest over 1m4f and Masaff, second of eight in a Group 3 contest at Leopardstown. Interesting newcomer worth a check in the market.
Daughter of Camacho out of a Acclamation mare. Half-sister to Rustikal winner over 1m1f. Well beaten and no impression on disappointing debut at this track over 7f earlier this month. Likely to struggle again.
Daughter of Tagula out of a Gone West mare. Closely related to winner on the Flat Izvestia and Tagur. Outran her odds of 66/1 to finish with 2½L of the winner Mecklenburg at this venue earlier this month over 6f. Takes a big step up in trip here.
Daughter of Night Of Thunder out of a Cape Cross mare. Best watched in first-time cheekpieces on debut for Co Meath yard having a quiet time of it of late.
Daughter of Ruler Of The World out of a Danehill mare. Closely related to two-time winner Dream Island and Midnight Flower who boasts three victories over 6f. Worth a check in the market.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Isosceles
|3
|9-5
|9/1
|Full Result
|T: M HalfordJ: R Coakley
Betting
Forecast
Mr Mooj (8/11), Kokura (7/2), Maziyda (7/1), Yulong Transcend (12/1), Harbanaker (18/1), Wonder Elzaam (20/1), Ubume (20/1), Pepper Sprout (20/1), Ranger Bob (20/1), Just Let Go (25/1), Plugged In (25/1), Rudrama Devi (28/1), Hisnameis Mrdevitt (33/1), Signs Of Thunder (66/1), Abby's Magic (100/1), Philly's Hope (100/1), Baby Bear (100/1)
Verdict
- Mr Mooj
- Yulong Transcend
- Maziyda
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.