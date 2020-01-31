18:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Five-time winner in career including three victories on the AW for trainer Roger Varian before getting off the mark on this surface earlier this month landing an eight-runner contest over 1m.
Lightly-raced gelding by Archipenko. Winner at Chelmsford for trainer David Lanigan and landed a Kempton 1m4f contest in November 2018 when in the hands of Brendan Powell. Last seen running down the field in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot.
Winner of a Group 2 at Lonchamp in October 2018 before an 11L defeat in a Group 1 contest at Churchill Downs the next month. Not seen since but plenty to look forward to on her return to action.
Daughter of Arcano has shown plenty of promise in a number of starts at this track since November including a pleasing effort over C&D when third of 14 to Jon Ess here earlier this month. Needs a few to falter.
Betting
Forecast
Bowerman (4/6), Princess Yaiza (10/3), Kasperenko (10/3), Shekiba (16/1)
Verdict
- Princess Yaiza
- Bowerman
- Kasperenko
