Meetings

18:00 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Fundraise At Dundalk Stadium Race
  • 1m 2f 150y, Standard
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner€7,800.002nd€2,600.003rd€1,300.004th€650.005th€391.006th€260.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:2m 16.2sOff time:18:00:18
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(1)
Bowerman21
69-6OR: 103C
4/6
T: A McGuinnessJ: R P Whelan

Five-time winner in career including three victories on the AW for trainer Roger Varian before getting off the mark on this surface earlier this month landing an eight-runner contest over 1m.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(3)
Kasperenkop1224
69-6OR: 104
10/3
T: K J CondonJ: W J Lee

Lightly-raced gelding by Archipenko. Winner at Chelmsford for trainer David Lanigan and landed a Kempton 1m4f contest in November 2018 when in the hands of Brendan Powell. Last seen running down the field in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Princess Yaiza454
59-1OR: 106C
10/3
T: G P CromwellJ: G F Carroll

Winner of a Group 2 at Lonchamp in October 2018 before an 11L defeat in a Group 1 contest at Churchill Downs the next month. Not seen since but plenty to look forward to on her return to action.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
Shekibap14
59-1OR: 75
16/1
T: J G MurphyJ: W M Lordan

Daughter of Arcano has shown plenty of promise in a number of starts at this track since November including a pleasing effort over C&D when third of 14 to Jon Ess here earlier this month. Needs a few to falter.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bowerman (4/6), Princess Yaiza (10/3), Kasperenko (10/3), Shekiba (16/1)

Verdict

The Gavin Cromwell-trained PRINCESS YAIZA has long been considered the best Flat horse his trainer has ever had in his Co Meath yard. The mare needs to be giving a good account here with plans of a run in a lucrative staying handicap in Saudi Arabia in the offing. The five-year-old who has been back in the yard since November can get the better of Bowerman and Kasperenko in the four runner affair.
  1. Princess Yaiza
  2. Bowerman
  3. Kasperenko

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
8/13
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
3/1
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
7/2
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
16/1
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
50/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby