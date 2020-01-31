17:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020
Well beaten 9¼L over 1m4f and 6½L in a 7f contest on sole starts at this track in 2017 and 2018. No impression in a number of starts on turf between July and when last seen in August.
Stable stalwart for the Ger Lyons yard before moving to current connections in August. Running with credit in a number of starts since September but the fact the gelding is without a win in nine at this track is a concern.
C&D winner in November off a 6lb lower mark and being well beaten here when stepped up in trip last month. Never nearer over C&D earlier this month and handicapper looks to have the upper hand at the moment.
Running admirably in victory and defeat in a number of starts over 7f and 1m at this venue since November. Worth a market check stepping up in trip.
Solid and consistent sort in four starts over C&D since November without getting his head in front. Better than last start suggests and capable of a bold bid in this contest.
Winner of one of his six career starts. Last of 10 on AW debut here over 2m earlier this month. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.
Five-time winner at this track and landed a 50/1 shock at the Curragh in the summer. Dismal form in a couple of starts at this venue in the last month over 1m and 2m. Not in the form required to play a part.
Eight-race maiden the Big Bad Bob gelding finished a well beaten ninth of 13 on latest start in a Wolverhampton 1m½f handicap earlier this month. Would take a noble effort to get competitive in this company.
Gelding by Thewayyouare out of a Kayf Tara mare. Late starter best watched on racecourse debut for Co Kildare yard without a winner on the Flat for five years.
Not much to shout about in four career starts so far including a dismal AW debut appearance at this track in October. Makes little appeal and vast amount of improvement needed here.
All four starts at this venue have come over 7f/1m where the Red Jazz gelding has failed to trouble the judge on each occasion. Unlikely to be competitive stepping up in trip.
Not disgraced in a number of starts over a variety of trips at this track since October until a dismal effort on latest start over 1m at this venue earlier this month. Capable sort but needs to rediscover form.
Two victories from seven starts at this track running well over C&D on first start for two years in December. Well beaten in a couple of starts over further and others appear more appealing in this event.
Disappointing sort, never a factor in a number of starts since April including on stable debut at this venue over 1m earlier this month. First time cheekpieces unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression needed to land a blow here.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Sheisdiesel
|5
|9-3
|12/1
|Full Result
|T: N MeadeJ: C T Keane
Betting
Forecast
Saga Bolton (9/4), Secret Wizard (9/2), Sayesse (5/1), Moonmeister (13/2), Lady De Vesci (15/2), Brothers In Arms (10/1), Tennessee Wildcat (14/1), Tony The Gent (16/1), Hypnotic Force (20/1), Maricruz (25/1), Bar Room Bore (40/1), Paddytheirishman (50/1), Stadius (50/1), Battle Of Yarmouk (66/1), Gracious Me (66/1), Keep Dreaming (80/1)
Verdict
- Lady De Vesci
- Sayesse
- Tony The Gent
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.