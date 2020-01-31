Meetings

17:30 Dundalk Fri 31 January 2020

  • Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race
  • 1m 2f 150y, Standard
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 16.92sOff time:17:31:46
1
(15)
Maricruzt155
510-1OR: 69D
25/1
T: J C McConnellJ: R Coakley

Well beaten 9¼L over 1m4f and 6½L in a 7f contest on sole starts at this track in 2017 and 2018. No impression in a number of starts on turf between July and when last seen in August.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Tony The Gentb93
710-1OR: 79
16/1
T: Denis HoganJ: P A Harnett (7)

Stable stalwart for the Ger Lyons yard before moving to current connections in August. Running with credit in a number of starts since September but the fact the gelding is without a win in nine at this track is a concern.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(1)
Lady De Vesci14
79-9OR: 68CD
15/2
T: M HalfordJ: R P Whelan

C&D winner in November off a 6lb lower mark and being well beaten here when stepped up in trip last month. Never nearer over C&D earlier this month and handicapper looks to have the upper hand at the moment.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Sayesseb14
69-9OR: 67C
5/1
T: Denis HoganJ: James J Doyle

Running admirably in victory and defeat in a number of starts over 7f and 1m at this venue since November. Worth a market check stepping up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(10)
Secret Wizardt14
79-5OR: 73C
9/2
T: Ms Sheila LaveryJ: R C Colgan

Solid and consistent sort in four starts over C&D since November without getting his head in front. Better than last start suggests and capable of a bold bid in this contest.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(9)
Hypnotic Forceb121
59-1OR: 71
20/1
T: N MeadeJ: G M Ryan (5)

Winner of one of his six career starts. Last of 10 on AW debut here over 2m earlier this month. First time blinkers unlikely to bring about the required amount of improvement needed to play a role here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
(7)
Moonmeistert28
99-1OR: 68CD
13/2
T: A J MartinJ: W M Lordan

Five-time winner at this track and landed a 50/1 shock at the Curragh in the summer. Dismal form in a couple of starts at this venue in the last month over 1m and 2m. Not in the form required to play a part.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(14)
Bar Room Bore11
49-0OR: 60
40/1
T: F BirraneJ: D A McCormack (5)

Eight-race maiden the Big Bad Bob gelding finished a well beaten ninth of 13 on latest start in a Wolverhampton 1m½f handicap earlier this month. Would take a noble effort to get competitive in this company.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(13)
Gracious Me
49-0OR:
66/1
T: J G CooganJ: D N Curran (10)

Gelding by Thewayyouare out of a Kayf Tara mare. Late starter best watched on racecourse debut for Co Kildare yard without a winner on the Flat for five years.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(6)
Keep Dreaming93
68-13OR: 50
80/1
T: Mrs L FowlerJ: J P Shinnick (7)

Not much to shout about in four career starts so far including a dismal AW debut appearance at this track in October. Makes little appeal and vast amount of improvement needed here.

Last RunWatch last race
11
(12)
Brothers In Arms42
48-12OR: 66
10/1
T: J C McConnellJ: C D Maxwell (3)

All four starts at this venue have come over 7f/1m where the Red Jazz gelding has failed to trouble the judge on each occasion. Unlikely to be competitive stepping up in trip.

Last RunWatch last race
12
(16)
Tennessee Wildcat14
108-11OR: 65C
14/1
T: D EnglishJ: D E Sheehy (5)

Not disgraced in a number of starts over a variety of trips at this track since October until a dismal effort on latest start over 1m at this venue earlier this month. Capable sort but needs to rediscover form.

Last RunWatch last race
13
(11)
Saga Boltonb6
88-9OR: 68C
9/4
T: Barry J FitzgeraldJ: R P Cleary

Two victories from seven starts at this track running well over C&D on first start for two years in December. Well beaten in a couple of starts over further and others appear more appealing in this event.

Last RunWatch last race
14
(5)
Battle Of Yarmoukp1,t14
48-8OR: 56
66/1
T: Michael G ClearyJ: C P Hoban

Disappointing sort, never a factor in a number of starts since April including on stable debut at this venue over 1m earlier this month. First time cheekpieces unlikely to bring about the required amount of progression needed to land a blow here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
(8)
Stadius28
710-1OR: 37
T: S M DuffyJ: Reserve 1
16
(2)
Paddytheirishman86
108-9OR: 35
T: G T LynchJ: Reserve 2

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Sheisdiesel59-312/1Full Result
T: N MeadeJ: C T Keane

Betting

Forecast

Saga Bolton (9/4), Secret Wizard (9/2), Sayesse (5/1), Moonmeister (13/2), Lady De Vesci (15/2), Brothers In Arms (10/1), Tennessee Wildcat (14/1), Tony The Gent (16/1), Hypnotic Force (20/1), Maricruz (25/1), Bar Room Bore (40/1), Paddytheirishman (50/1), Stadius (50/1), Battle Of Yarmouk (66/1), Gracious Me (66/1), Keep Dreaming (80/1)

Verdict

In a race where a good number of these are yet to taste victory it may be worth siding with the Mick Halford-trained LADY DE VESCI. The daughter of Approve can land the spoils here following a win over C&D in November off a 6lb lower mark. Even though the seven-year-old has tasted defeat since she can get the better of the Denis Hogan-trained pair Sayesse and Tony The Gent. Brothers In Arms and Tennessee Wildcat have been running well in defeat recently over shorter trips and could go well here at big prices.
  1. Lady De Vesci
  2. Sayesse
  3. Tony The Gent

Video Replay

