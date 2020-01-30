Meetings

13:10 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Molson Coors EBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 82y, Soft
  • 11 Runners
  • Winner£5,523.002nd£1,622.003rd£811.004th£405.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 31.7sOff time:13:10:42
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Cill Annat30
511-6OR: 119D
5/2
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Third over C&D on her hurdles debut, and built on that when winning a mares novice at Warwick last time by ½L from Emmas Joy. Was wearing a tongue tie there, and the aid is retained. Respected despite her penalty.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Whitehotchillifili35
611-6OR: 125C
8/11
T: H FryJ: S Bowen

Bumper winner who built on the promise of her hurdles debut when winning over 2m here last time by 9L from Lisa de Vassy. Longer trip should bring further improvement, and she has leading claims now.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Akardashian270
511-0OR: WS
40/1
T: J ScottJ: Matt Griffiths

Sans Frontieres half-sister to useful chaser Champagne Court, and was runner-up on the latter of two starts in Irish point-to-points in May. Has had wind surgery prior to this hurdles introduction, and best watched unless attracting support.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ballymilan22
511-0OR:
66/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: T Scudamore

Off the track for over a year, and had a breathing operation, after her bumper debut. Again shaped like a stayer when seventh of 11 in similar race on her return, but faces no easy task now switching to hurdles.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Castcarrie45
511-0OR:
150/1
T: R WalfordJ: J J Burke

Daughter of Yeats from family of useful staying chaser Cailin Alainn. Didn't go with much promise when seventh of 9 to Mountain Leopard in bumper at Plumpton, and hard to fancy here, for all the longer trip should suit.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Destinee Royale23
711-0OR: 112
15/2
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: James Nixon (5)

Winner of a bumper in 2018, and has shown a similar level of form when placed in novice hurdles at up to 2m3f at Lingfield almost a year apart. Place claims here, but she's seemingly hard to train.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Just A Sip79
511-0OR:
66/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Harry Bannister

Better effort in bumpers when mid-field in an AW event at Lingfield last time, but would appear to have her limitations on the evidence to date, and not easy to fancy on hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Katies Escape51
511-0OR:
66/1
T: P J HobbsJ: M G Nolan

Showed ability on her sole start in bumpers, and again starting out over hurdles at Fontwell last month, but appears one for further down the line given the way she shaped, and best watched again.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Miss Honey Ryder84
711-0OR:
25/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Adrian Heskin

Ended productive season in bumpers last year with a fine fourth in a Grade 3 event at the Punchestown Festival. Bitterly disappointing in two starts over hurdles in light of that promise, and hard to support with confidence now.

Last RunWatch last race
10
Mystic Dreamer7
611-0OR: 112BF
8/1
T: N J GiffordJ: J M Davies

Bumper winner at Cheltenham in April, and shaped best when runner-up in a mares' novice hurdle at Fontwell on penultimate start. Bit disappointing when fourth on handicap debut at Fakenham next time, but not written off just yet.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Potters Vision400
711-0OR:
33/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Ben Jones (5)

Boasts a decent pedigree, but showed only fair form in a couple of bumpers for Alan King in 2018. Has a long absence to overcome, and starts out for a new yard here, but merits a market check all the same.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Whitehotchillifili (8/11), Cill Anna (5/2), Destinee Royale (15/2), Mystic Dreamer (8/1), Miss Honey Ryder (25/1), Potters Vision (33/1), Akardashian (40/1), Just A Sip (66/1), Katies Escape (66/1), Ballymilan (66/1), Castcarrie (150/1)

Verdict

The two penalised runners make most appeal here, and the feeling is that WHITEHOTCHILLIFILI will prove suited by the step up in trip after winning over 2m here on her most recent start. That could give her the edge over Warwick winner Cill Anna, who is proven at the trip. Destinee Royale is clearly hard to train, but has solid place claims on what she's achieved, and could do better if standing up to a slightly more vigorous campaign.
  1. Whitehotchillifili
  2. Cill Anna
  3. Destinee Royale

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:30 Charles Town
1
(1)
Joopster
J: Luis Batista
2/3
2
(2)
Malibu Sunset
J: Fredy Peltroche
3/1
5
(5)
Little Plumber
J: Antonio Lopez
7/2
6
(6)
He's Special
J: Jason Simpson
12/1
4
(4)
Walk To Freedom
J: Sunday Jr Diaz
12/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby