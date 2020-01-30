13:10 Wincanton Thu 30 January 2020
Third over C&D on her hurdles debut, and built on that when winning a mares novice at Warwick last time by ½L from Emmas Joy. Was wearing a tongue tie there, and the aid is retained. Respected despite her penalty.
Bumper winner who built on the promise of her hurdles debut when winning over 2m here last time by 9L from Lisa de Vassy. Longer trip should bring further improvement, and she has leading claims now.
Sans Frontieres half-sister to useful chaser Champagne Court, and was runner-up on the latter of two starts in Irish point-to-points in May. Has had wind surgery prior to this hurdles introduction, and best watched unless attracting support.
Off the track for over a year, and had a breathing operation, after her bumper debut. Again shaped like a stayer when seventh of 11 in similar race on her return, but faces no easy task now switching to hurdles.
Daughter of Yeats from family of useful staying chaser Cailin Alainn. Didn't go with much promise when seventh of 9 to Mountain Leopard in bumper at Plumpton, and hard to fancy here, for all the longer trip should suit.
Winner of a bumper in 2018, and has shown a similar level of form when placed in novice hurdles at up to 2m3f at Lingfield almost a year apart. Place claims here, but she's seemingly hard to train.
Better effort in bumpers when mid-field in an AW event at Lingfield last time, but would appear to have her limitations on the evidence to date, and not easy to fancy on hurdles debut.
Showed ability on her sole start in bumpers, and again starting out over hurdles at Fontwell last month, but appears one for further down the line given the way she shaped, and best watched again.
Ended productive season in bumpers last year with a fine fourth in a Grade 3 event at the Punchestown Festival. Bitterly disappointing in two starts over hurdles in light of that promise, and hard to support with confidence now.
Bumper winner at Cheltenham in April, and shaped best when runner-up in a mares' novice hurdle at Fontwell on penultimate start. Bit disappointing when fourth on handicap debut at Fakenham next time, but not written off just yet.
Boasts a decent pedigree, but showed only fair form in a couple of bumpers for Alan King in 2018. Has a long absence to overcome, and starts out for a new yard here, but merits a market check all the same.
