16:10 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020

  • Eur 63 Hospitality Packages At Limerick Racecourse Handicap Hurdle (80-95)
  • 3m 100y, Soft to Heavy (soft in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner€6,000.002nd€2,000.003rd€999.004th€500.005th€300.006th€199.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:7m 3.0sOff time:16:10:36
1
Likable Chancer33
611-12OR: 95
5/1
T: Daniel HowardJ: Miss C Daffy (7)

Ran well when third at Wexford (2m4f, soft/heavy) in October, though not quite as good when occupying same position dropped back to 2m here last month. Led until giving best at the second-last here (2m5f) latest. Not ruled out by any means.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Cousin Pascalp26
811-9OR: 92D
9/1
T: Daniel G MurphyJ: Mr J G Murphy (7)

11-race maiden looks regressive on recent evidence and hard to fancy here on the balance of evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Lee Valley Legacyp29
711-6OR: 89D
5/1
T: D A McLoughlinJ: P J O'Hanlon (7)

Upped 6lb today after getting off the mark in a 3m handicap at Fairyhouse last time out. Looks a leading contender based on that run.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Campo Viego51
611-5OR: 88
14/1
T: James DulleaJ: B Hayes

Finished in midfield at Thurles on handicap debut which was quite promising; more so than his maidens. Others still appeal more but one to note.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Lotus Hillb32
711-2OR: 85
13/2
T: P NolanJ: S F O'Keeffe (5)

Interesting runner here after rallying to finish second over 2m3f here last time out. The trip is a slight doubt obviously but big danger if she lasts it out.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Rubiana44
711-2OR: 85D
33/1
T: Caroline MccaldinJ: S W Flanagan

Ordinary point performer done nothing in three qualifiers to suggest this mark is within range so best watched today.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Our Majellap,t63
611-1OR: 84
7/1
T: G AhernJ: D E Mullins

Third over 2m6½f at Thurles latest a sound effort in an 18-runner handicap and off the same mark here she merits respect and each-way consideration.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Tuscansunseth134
511-0OR: 87
25/1
T: A LeahyJ: D J McInerney

Handicap debutant not really threatened in three qualifiers so looks one best watched today.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Currig's Girlt1,v62
810-13OR: 82
7/1
T: D LeahyJ: K J Brouder (3)

Maiden who had been on a downward spiral prior to an improved effort last time when 5th of 13 in C&D handicap hurdle. Eased 1lb since then and may not be far away if able to build on that effort. First-time headgear.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Knock Na Reat33
810-13OR: 82
14/1
T: J J WalshJ: A McCurtin (5)

Eight-race maiden ran well at Fairyhouse when fourth but beaten a long way here over C&D latest which rather tempers enthusiasm.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Daisy Chicksp12
810-11OR: 80D
20/1
T: E O'GradyJ: P T Enright

Inconsistent long-standing maiden pulled up at Navan last time out and again rates a risky proposition on the whole.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Farranreight147
610-11OR: 80
14/1
T: J P RyanJ: Mr R P Quinlan (3)

Two midfield efforts in December pretty typical of her recent form. Will have to step up to make the frame here.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
13
The Grey Guy15
1310-11OR: 80CD
8/1
T: B O'KeeffeJ: D J O'Keeffe

Veteran not won for a couple of years and little in his recent performances suggest that will change today.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Bonnie's Dreamb29
510-7OR: 80
40/1
T: E SheehyJ: R J Condon (7)

Unplaced maiden made minor step up at Tramore latest but must improve massively for longer trip today if she's to be involved.

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

15
Cahirdown Boy32
511-5OR: 92
T: E McNamaraJ: Reserve 1
16
More Music29
611-2OR: 85
T: S J TreacyJ: Reserve 2
17
Friary Land26
611-4OR: 87
T: J NeilanJ: Reserve 3

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Likable Chancer (5/1), Lee Valley Legacy (5/1), Lotus Hill (13/2), Currig's Girl (7/1), Our Majella (7/1), The Grey Guy (8/1), Cousin Pascal (9/1), Cahirdown Boy (11/1), Knock Na Rea (14/1), Farranreigh (14/1), Campo Viego (14/1), Daisy Chicks (20/1), More Music (20/1), Tuscansunset (25/1), Friary Land (25/1), Rubiana (33/1), Bonnie's Dream (40/1)

Verdict

Recent Fairyhouse winner LEE VALLEY LEGACY can follow up in a wide-open staying handicap with her 6lb rise not unfair by any means. Dangers aplenty are headed by Likable Chancer who ran well here latest and Lotus Hill who may appreciate the longer trip today.
  1. Lee Valley Legacy
  2. Likable Chancer
  3. Lotus Hill

Video Replay

