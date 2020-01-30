14:00 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Took a step forward when second in a similar event over 2m4f at Fairyhouse latest (heavy). Winner that day Moyode Gold goes in the 12:55. Sound each-way claims now.
Pulled up on hurdling debut in a Wexford 2m4f maiden but much more like it over 2m1f at Clonmel latest when third beaten 13L on heavy ground. Can improve further so is respected here.
Point winner made an underwhelming hurdles debut at Punchestown on New Year's Eve but she should improve plenty considering her powerful connections.
Two underwhelming runs last month suggest her best watched again here.
Placed in four of her eight bumpers without success. Bred to jump a hurdle so not one to forget here and market support would be noted.
Down the field twice in as many starts in 2018 and surely best watched here after a long absence.
Beneficial mare 13th of 17 at Punchestown on New Year's Eve and best watched after that effort.
May be better served in handicaps now based on three poor efforts over hurdles. Best watched until then.
Just behind Arbor Vitae when third to Moyode Gold latest but given it was her hurdles debut she could easily turn the tables. Live contender today.
Half-brother to useful Fox Appeal won second point-to-point at Boulta and is one to note here in the market first time under Rules.
Daughter of Ask out of a Snurge mare. Dam unraced under rules. Possibly best watched on debut unless market vibes suggest otherwise.
16/1 second here latest in a similar contest over 2m3f a major step forward in her fourth start. Now one to consider for sure.
66/1 and ran accordingly on debut at Navan. Remains a watching brief.
Reserve- Signs of promise here latest when a 24L fourth to useful Mare Colreevy over 2m4f. This weaker so each-way claims if getting in.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
La Feline (5/2), Immortality (3/1), Miss Cedille (7/2), Little Token (13/2), Arbor Vitae (9/1), Gills Pet (10/1), Coosan Clover (16/1), Fresh Appeal (33/1), Lisavalley Lass (33/1), Seangoell (50/1), The Dreams Alive (100/1), Miss Anfield (100/1), Golden Ode (100/1), Ciara's Treasure (100/1), Inneen Oscar (100/1)
Verdict
- Coosan Clover
- Arbor Vitae
- La Feline
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.