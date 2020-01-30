13:25 Limerick Thu 30 January 2020
Daughter of crack sire Getaway fell in lone point-to-point just four days ago. Market best guide here.
Beaten 132L on hurdling debut at Cork over 2m4f. Found to have mucus in trachea post race but still has plenty to find in this contest.
Maiden has had two hurdle races and six bumpers so far. Well beaten fourth to Moyode Gold latest who goes in the 12:55 today.
Well-beaten seventh on hurdles bow over 2m7f at Thurles before finishing midfield in a bumper. More needed but suspect her best days are still ahead.
Placed in six of her eight point-to-points so has ability but is a late comer to racing under Rules and a refusal last time is a concern.
Gradually regressed from the lead to 14th of 19 on debut earlier in the month and must improve vastly on that to figure here.
Unplaced in six so far. Bumped into smart sorts in both hurdles races but completely tailed off in both so others are preferred.
Beaten over 100L in both bumpers so can only be watched here.
Newcomer a half-sister to Grade One winning chaser The Storyteller among others. One to note in the market in a contest lacking depth.
Failed to complete the course in four point-to-point starts before three poor efforts in bumpers since May including a 128L defeat at Naas last month.
Newcomer by Yeats a half-sister to ordinary 2m hurdle winner Golden Glen. Likely best watched here.
Well-related French import finished third in lone French start 658-days ago. Yard unparalleled with French imports and runners back from long layoffs so bold bid fully expected.
Built on promising debut when a close second over this trip at Tramore latest. Undoubtedly that the best form on offer so probably the one to beat although the Mullins representative hard to gauge.
Fair form in last two bumpers where she finished third and fourth respectively and in a weak contest she has place claims first time up if she jumps well.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Lamarckise (2/5), Tune The Chello (3/1), Yabo (9/1), Miss Pernickety (12/1), Bluesea Storm (25/1), Lady Mccabe (33/1), Rathbawn Rose (33/1), Ballybeatnik (40/1), Knockraha Katie (50/1), Bavarian Girl (50/1), Robin Des Ruby (50/1), Well Polly (66/1), Royal Mahler (66/1), Chelseas Friend (100/1), Glennanar (100/1), Wilder Mind (100/1)
Verdict
- Lamarckise
- Tune The Chello
- Ballybeatnik
Video Replay
