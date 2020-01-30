Next Race Off

Meetings
22:44 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 5 - Claiming
- 6f,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$9,450.002nd$3,000.003rd$1,500.004th$1,049.00
- Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
58-6OR: 88D
6/1
2
(2)
58-8OR: 81
6/1
3
(3)
Kelly27
78-11OR: 95BFD
8/5
4
(4)
88-6OR: 97D
3/1
5
(5)
68-8OR: 90D
12/1
6
(6)
68-8OR: 94D
5/2
Betting
Forecast
Kelly (8/5), Happy Issue (5/2), Streetlightromance (3/1), Beyond Pleasure (6/1), Saturncloud (6/1), No Spin Zone (12/1)
