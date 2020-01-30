Next Race Off

Meetings

22:13 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Race 4 - Maiden Claiming
  • 5f 110y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner$6,931.002nd$2,200.003rd$1,100.004th$770.00
  • Surface: Dirt
Cloth number
1
(1)
Sailonsilvergirl
38-8OR:
6/1
T: Jedd JosephsonJ: Alejandro Gomez
2
(2)
Baby Hang On19
38-8OR: 77
8/1
T: Felix RondanJ: Juan Espinoza (7)
3
(3)
Smiling Grace35
38-8OR: 78
7/2
T: Brendan GalvinJ: Julien Couton
4
(4)
Way To Fire
38-8OR:
12/1
T: Steven SpechtJ: Frank Alvarado
5
(5)
Toni Two Pocket20
38-8OR: 72BF
8/5
T: Ed MogerJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
6
(6)
Stand In Your Love
38-8OR:
10/1
T: Jonathan WongJ: Silvio Amador
7
(7)
Daniel The Dreamer88
38-8OR: 55
3/1
T: Blaine WrightJ: Juan Hernandez

Betting

Forecast

Toni Two Pocket (8/5), Daniel The Dreamer (3/1), Smiling Grace (7/2), Sailonsilvergirl (6/1), Baby Hang On (8/1), Stand In Your Love (10/1), Way To Fire (12/1)

Most Followed

Itchy Feet

F: 1234-41

T: Olly Murphy

Appreciate It

F: 31/31

T: W P Mullins

Asterion Forlonge

F: 1/11

T: W P Mullins

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Bob Mahler

F: 11-PP32

T: W Greatrex

