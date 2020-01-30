Next Race Off

Meetings
21:14 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020
Abandoned
- Race 2 - Claiming
- 1m,
- 6 Runners
- Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
- Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Tiz Emma27
38-8OR: 74D
5/2
2
(2)
38-8OR: 71
6/1
3
(3)
Pivo27
38-8OR: 78D
6/1
4
(4)
38-6OR: 75D
20/1
5
(5)
38-10OR: 80D
6/5
6
(6)
38-8OR: 77D
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Kona Skye (6/5), Tiz Emma (5/2), Deepingreen (5/1), Quetta's In Charge (6/1), Pivo (6/1), Creative Bull (20/1)
