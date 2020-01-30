Next Race Off

Meetings

21:14 Golden Gate Fields Thu 30 January 2020

Abandoned
  • Race 2 - Claiming
  • 1m,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner$10,710.002nd$3,399.003rd$1,700.004th$1,190.00
  • Surface: Dirt
1
(1)
Tiz Emma27
38-8OR: 74D
5/2
T: Ed MogerJ: Alejandro Gomez
2
(2)
Quetta's In Charge13
38-8OR: 71
6/1
T: Steve ShermanJ: William Iii Antongeorgi
3
(3)
Pivo27
38-8OR: 78D
6/1
T: Duane OffieldJ: Brayan Pena
4
(4)
Creative Bull27
38-6OR: 75D
20/1
T: Faith TaylorJ: Anne Sanguinetti
5
(5)
Kona Skye27
38-10OR: 80D
6/5
T: William DeliaJ: Catalino Martinez
6
(6)
Deepingreen27
38-8OR: 77D
5/1
T: Steven SpechtJ: Frank Alvarado

Betting

Forecast

Kona Skye (6/5), Tiz Emma (5/2), Deepingreen (5/1), Quetta's In Charge (6/1), Pivo (6/1), Creative Bull (20/1)

