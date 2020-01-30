Meetings

19:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

  Book Online At chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Novice Median Auction Stakes (Class 5)
  • 1m 2f, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,948.002nd£1,472.003rd£736.004th£368.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:2m 7.63sOff time:19:35:49
1
(1)
Makthecat25
49-9OR:
5/4
T: K R BurkeJ: Harrison Shaw (3)

Showed plenty when runner-up in a junior bumper at Huntingdon, and proved game when sharing the spoils with Tranchee in a 1m novice at Southwell on Flat debut. Penalty asks more, but he's shortlisted nonetheless.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
(6)
Mountain Ruler
49-2OR:
5/1
T: M JohnstonJ: P J McDonald

Ruler of The World half-brother to useful winners Miss Cato (1m/1m1f) and Regal Monarch (1½m/1m5f). Making a belated debut and didn't make a big splash at the sales given his pedigree, but can't be ignored in modest company.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Thai Terrier22
49-2OR:
11/8
T: M JohnstonJ: J Fanning

Similar form when a close second on both starts to date at up to 1½m. A repeat of either of those efforts would put him firmly in the picture, and jockey bookings suggest he's the stable's number one.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(3)
Foxy Eloise25
58-12OR:
100/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Showed a bit of early speed before fading out of it on Thirsk debut, but achieved little, and fared even worse on AW bow at Southwell last time, finishing tailed off.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
Good Ole Winnie169
48-11OR:
25/1
T: M ApplebyJ: J Quinn

From an excellent family, but sold very cheaply as a yearling, and offered nothing on sole start for Ali Stronge at Kempton last year. Has joined a thriving yard, but unlikely to make much impact until handicapping.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(8)
Mirabai544
48-11OR: 60
20/1
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: R Kingscote

Showed ability on debut for Sir Mark Prescott in 2018, but well beaten in two subsequent starts, and beginning a new chapter after a lengthy absence. Best watched.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(7)
Rocket Naant143
48-11OR:
10/1
T: Tom WardJ: Hollie Doyle

Beat Hollow filly out of a 5f winner. Pedigree a mix of speed and stamina, but she showed neither on debut in a junior bumper at Newbury last month. Tongue tied now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

5
(5)
Caballine32
48-11OR: -
T: T R GrettonJ: Rob Hornby
8
(9)
Miss Firecracker162
48-11OR: -
T: Dr J D ScargillJ: William Cox

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
3Plait49-415/8Full Result
T: M L W BellJ: Sara Del Fabbro

Betting

Forecast

Makthecat (5/4), Thai Terrier (11/8), Mountain Ruler (5/1), Rocket Naan (10/1), Mirabai (20/1), Good Ole Winnie (25/1), Caballine (25/1), Miss Firecracker (66/1), Foxy Eloise (100/1)

Verdict

Mark Johnston is doubly represented, but THAI TERRIER makes most appeal of the pair having twice run to a level which is good enough to win a similar race, and he ought to make it third time lucky given the weight he receives from Makthecat, who could only share the spoils last time, but has a full penalty to carry. With the other experienced runners making limited appeal, Johnston's newcomer Mountain Ruler would not need to be a star to make the frame.
  1. Thai Terrier
  2. Makthecat
  3. Mountain Ruler

Video Replay

