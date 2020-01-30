18:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Five-time C&D winner who has struggled of late, although signalled a revival when 2L third of 7 to Tawny Port here last time. This looks a little easier, and he can't be ruled out.
Won four times in 2019, and better than ever when beating Lalania with something up her sleeve at Lingfield last month. Has more to offer, and heads the shortlist on that basis.
Not at his best of late, with his second at Lingfield coming in a weak 4-runner affair. Did too much too soon at Kempton last time, and easing in the weights, but others preferred still.
Running respectably in handicaps since winning at Yarmouth in September, but remains 5lb above that winning mark. Bit better than the result over 6f at Wolverhampton last time, and drop in trip is worth a try on that evidence.
C&D winner has been runner-up on two of his last three starts, with both of those runs at Wolverhampton. Not easy to win with, but in form, and jockey booking takes the eye.
Landed a C&D handicap off a 1lb higher mark last May. Has struggled on the whole since, but better than the result after a break at Wolverhampton last time, and is one to bear in mind.
Back to winning ways when beating Foxy Forever at Wolverhampton last month, and ran creditably when third of 11 to Canford Bay there last time. Will have the race run to suit, but happier a rung down the class ladder these days.
Betting
Forecast
Restless Rose (5/2), Chitra (7/2), Dynamo Walt (5/1), Verne Castle (6/1), Foxy Forever (6/1), You're Cool (11/1), Moon Trouble (12/1)
Verdict
- Chitra
- Foxy Forever
- You're Cool
