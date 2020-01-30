Verdict

Chitra Foxy Forever You're Cool

Plenty of pace on here, which should set it up for the closers, andmakes plenty of appeal as she bids for a hat-trick of wins.is in good heart, and will have the race run to suit, so is feared with Hollie Doyle taking over in the saddle.will be a much bigger price, and is not sure to get loose, but he's fallen below his last winning mark, and saves his best for this track.