18:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

  • New tote Novice Stakes (Class 4)
  • 6f, Standard
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£5,531.002nd£1,646.003rd£823.004th£411.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 13.66sOff time:18:01:02
2
(4)
Socialize
38-12OR:
6/1
T: George ScottJ: L Morris

Bu Kodiac ut of a fairly useful 1m AW maiden winner, and cost £82,000 as a yearling. Appeals on pedigree for yard among the winners, and market check advisable on racecourse bow.

3
(3)
The Cola Kid26
38-12OR:
9/2
T: H SpillerJ: David Probert

Seemed to know his job when fifth of 10 to Notforalongtime in a 7f novice at Kempton early this month, but is entitled to improve for the experience, and not dismissed.

4
(5)
Partridge187
38-7OR: 79BF
7/4
T: R HannonJ: J P Fahy

Best effort to date when second in 5f novice at Haydock behind Dubai Station, and pitched into the Queen Mary next time. Disappointed on final 2-y-o start, but stands out on best form, and likely to be hard to beat.

5
(1)
Time To Strike174
38-7OR:
6/4
T: D M SimcockJ: Callum Shepherd

Stablemate of Nigel Nott, and shaped with promise when fifth of 13 to Nasaiym in a 6f novice at Newbury in July. Failed to build on that next time, although not disgraced, and remains open to improvement.

Non-Runners

1
(2)
Nigel Nott12
410-7OR: -
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
4Nubough38-122/7Full Result
T: C HillsJ: R Kingscote

Forecast

Time To Strike (6/4), Partridge (7/4), Nigel Nott (5/2), The Cola Kid (9/2), Socialize (6/1)

Verdict

PARTRIDGE can be forgiven a modest effort on soft ground last time, and she wasn't disgraced in the Queen Mary prior to that. She can win if getting back to her early juvenile form, and remains open to progress in any case. Time To Strike looks the pick of a pair from the David Simcock yard, and looks the main danger, ahead of Socialize, who makes his debut, but appeals on pedigree for an in-form yard.
  1. Partridge
  2. Time To Strike
  3. Socialize

