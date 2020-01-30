18:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Bu Kodiac ut of a fairly useful 1m AW maiden winner, and cost £82,000 as a yearling. Appeals on pedigree for yard among the winners, and market check advisable on racecourse bow.
Seemed to know his job when fifth of 10 to Notforalongtime in a 7f novice at Kempton early this month, but is entitled to improve for the experience, and not dismissed.
Best effort to date when second in 5f novice at Haydock behind Dubai Station, and pitched into the Queen Mary next time. Disappointed on final 2-y-o start, but stands out on best form, and likely to be hard to beat.
Stablemate of Nigel Nott, and shaped with promise when fifth of 13 to Nasaiym in a 6f novice at Newbury in July. Failed to build on that next time, although not disgraced, and remains open to improvement.
Non-Runners
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|4
|Nubough
|3
|8-12
|2/7
|Full Result
|T: C HillsJ: R Kingscote
Betting
Forecast
Time To Strike (6/4), Partridge (7/4), Nigel Nott (5/2), The Cola Kid (9/2), Socialize (6/1)
Verdict
- Partridge
- Time To Strike
- Socialize
Video Replay
