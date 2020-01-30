17:30 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Hold-up horse that was a winner at Windsor (6f) last October, still 7lb higher here due to three very solid efforts after that; back off a short break today, but the worry is this trip, as he seems happier at shorter.
Been a model of consistency throughout the winter, and still looks to be in form judged on latest C&D third to an improver; not best drawn here, which makes life harder, and yet to win at this trip; each-way chances all the same.
Improved to score over C&D last time, running out a ready 3¾l victor, and a 7lb rise hardly looks harsh; may not be entirely straightforward and there are no guarantees of a repeat, but clearly in good heart and nicely drawn.
Running with plenty of consistency, usually finishing within hailing distance of the winner but a record of just two wins in 29 starts rather highlights the issue; conditions fine again and no reason not to run his race, may be playing for places.
Gone close last two starts with some decent front-running displays and drawn 2 today, may well try those tactics again; yet to win at this trip but does stay, hard to win with but should be on the premises again.
Has come back from an absence to perform with credit this winter, although a bit below par when made favourite here in November; this trip is the problem, with best form at sprint trips so far, and on that, others are preferred.
C&D winner off this mark last autumn, so has that going for her; outclassed at Lingfield last time but earlier efforts didn't pull up many trees either, so she needs to refind her best form to hold a chance here.
In good form and possibly a bit unlucky not to score over C&D last time, denied a run at a key time only to stay on late again for second; nudged up a pound, but has a good draw to work from and looks a big player with a bit more luck.
Ran her best race for a while when second at Lingfield last week, keeping on well late for second; gets to run from her previous mark, which makes her look quite well treated here; no win machine, but could go well at a price.
Tailed right off on her two starts last autumn/this winter and she simply looks to be out of love with the game at present. Hard to make a case for.
Going nowhere quickly on his last three starts, sent off big prices on all three occasions; hard to see why things should be any different tonight, and easy to pass over.
Winner of two of his last three starts and ran just as well in defeat at Lingfield last week; this looks a bit more competitive than a couple of those events though, and he's stepping up in trip, so new questions to answer from a poor draw.
Knocking on the door last two starts, close third to a well-treated one at Wolverhampton last week; may do better again if settling early, which he's not done lately, and is one with a chance here.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|5
|Harbour Vision
|4
|9-8
|12/1
|Full Result
|T: D ShawJ: P Mathers
Betting
Forecast
Kraka (9/2), Phoenix Star (9/2), Classic Star (5/1), True Belief (6/1), Watheer (9/1), Gottardo (10/1), Poeta Brasileiro (10/1), Bint Dandy (16/1), Deeds Not Words (16/1), Flaunt It (16/1), Sonnet Rose (22/1), Nampara (25/1), Act Of Magic (33/1)
Verdict
- Phoenix Star
- Bint Dandy
- Classic Star
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.