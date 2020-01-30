17:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020
Comes here at the top of her game, winner of four of her last six starts and lost little in defeat at Lingfield last time; new mark has kicked in, which demands more, but conditions fine and looks the one to beat.
First start for new yard (formerly with Mick Channon), winner on the turf at Windsor last summer and this trip suits her, but having not been seen out since finishing well beaten at Haydock last Septmeber may need this.
C&D winner last November, 4lb higher here; form since that win not so good, but hinted at better last time and may be on the way back; useful young apprentice takes a valuable 7lb off, and she cannot be dismissed.
Knows his way around here blindfold, so often does he race here; twice a C&D winner last autumn but still some 10lb higher than the last of those wins, and needs to bounce back from a poor one last time; others preferred.
Only had the five starts, showed promise on debut but went backwards after that, and didn't beat an opponent home in her last two handicap starts; early days, so cannot be written off, but clearly something to prove now.
Nothing if not consistent, having finished in the minor money on all her last six starts without really threatening to win one; new trip for her today, which is a shot in the dark as well, and it all looks a bit much for her.
Did come good at Yarmouth last August (firm ground) but 33-1 price tag that day shows that came as a bit of a shock; her other form nowhere near that standard, yet to prove that the all-weather is really her thing, and coming back from an absence.
Agent Of Fortune (7/4), Parknacilla (3/1), Canasta (7/2), J'ouvert (9/2), Maid Millie (5/1), Venusta (12/1), Poetic Era (16/1), Spanish Mane (25/1)
- Canasta
- Agent Of Fortune
- J'ouvert
