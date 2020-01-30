Meetings

17:00 Chelmsford City Thu 30 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • tote Placepot First Bet Of The Day Apprentice Fillies' Handicap (Class 5)
  • 1m, Standard
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,787.002nd£1,424.003rd£712.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 41.99sOff time:17:03:27
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
(3)
Agent Of Fortunep19
59-12OR: 69BFCD
7/4
T: G L MooreJ: Rhys Clutterbuck (7)

Comes here at the top of her game, winner of four of her last six starts and lost little in defeat at Lingfield last time; new mark has kicked in, which demands more, but conditions fine and looks the one to beat.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(4)
Venustav1125
49-12OR: 69D
12/1
T: Patrick OwensJ: Finley Marsh

First start for new yard (formerly with Mick Channon), winner on the turf at Windsor last summer and this trip suits her, but having not been seen out since finishing well beaten at Haydock last Septmeber may need this.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(2)
J'ouverth10
49-8OR: 65CD
9/2
T: P D EvansJ: Laura Pearson (7)

C&D winner last November, 4lb higher here; form since that win not so good, but hinted at better last time and may be on the way back; useful young apprentice takes a valuable 7lb off, and she cannot be dismissed.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(1)
Parknacillap21
49-5OR: 62CD
3/1
T: H SpillerJ: Georgia Dobie (5)

Knows his way around here blindfold, so often does he race here; twice a C&D winner last autumn but still some 10lb higher than the last of those wins, and needs to bounce back from a poor one last time; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(8)
Poetic Era187
49-5OR: 62
16/1
T: D M SimcockJ: Poppy Bridgwater (3)

Only had the five starts, showed promise on debut but went backwards after that, and didn't beat an opponent home in her last two handicap starts; early days, so cannot be written off, but clearly something to prove now.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(5)
Maid Millie16
48-9OR: 52
5/1
T: Jane Chapple-HyamJ: Stefano Cherchi (5)

Nothing if not consistent, having finished in the minor money on all her last six starts without really threatening to win one; new trip for her today, which is a shot in the dark as well, and it all looks a bit much for her.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(6)
Spanish Manee/s1168
58-9OR: 52D
25/1
T: Miss J FeildenJ: Gavin Ashton (5)

Did come good at Yarmouth last August (firm ground) but 33-1 price tag that day shows that came as a bit of a shock; her other form nowhere near that standard, yet to prove that the all-weather is really her thing, and coming back from an absence.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Non-Runners

3
(7)
Canasta49
49-11OR: 68
T: J R FanshaweJ: Darragh Keenan

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Agent Of Fortune (7/4), Parknacilla (3/1), Canasta (7/2), J'ouvert (9/2), Maid Millie (5/1), Venusta (12/1), Poetic Era (16/1), Spanish Mane (25/1)

Verdict

There is the worry of a false pace here, as none of the eight are confirmed front runners, and that might affect the chance of Agent Of Fortune a little as she likes to come from off the pace. CANASTA, on the other hand, might be the one to play her cards early, as she did when successful at Wolverhampton last October and she can come out on top. J'ouvert dropped a hint that she might be about to hit form again last time out, and she can take a medal of some colour home.
  1. Canasta
  2. Agent Of Fortune
  3. J'ouvert

Video Replay

