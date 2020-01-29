Meetings

19:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020

  • 100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Handicap (Class 5)
  • 7f, Standard / Slow
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 25.7sOff time:19:15:27
1
(1)
Pride Of Angels4
79-11OR: 77D
3/1
T: G L MooreJ: Hector Crouch

Was a winner at Brighton (7f) back in June 2018. Has raced just three times since then. She was third of 11 on her latest start at this track over 6f. Is down 1lb and should come on for that outing. One to consider.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(7)
Kamrap,t14
69-11OR: 77C
10/1
T: M ApplebyJ: Alistair Rawlinson

Has been running well since he switched yards back in November. He was 2¾L away when he was third of four runners at Southwell (6f) on the AW on his latest attempt. Remains off a workable mar.k. One for the shortlist.

Last RunWatch last race
3
(5)
Split Down South9
49-7OR: 73D
13/8
T: P S McEnteeJ: Grace McEntee (7)

Has recorded three wins on the AW since November, with his latest victory coming on his penultimate start at Chelmsford (7f). Went close to following up at this course (6f) as he was second of nine, beaten by ½L. Has been raised 2lb. Big player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
4
(10)
Molaahetht149
49-5OR: 71D
66/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: Daniel Muscutt

Broke his maiden at the ninth attempt on his latest start at Chepstow (7f), scoring by ½L in a six runner field. Has gone up 4lb in the weights and has since been gelded. Can't discount, although he has yet to score on the AW.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(9)
Moongazer103
49-5OR: 71D
66/1
T: J M BradleyJ: David Probert

Got off the mark on her debut at Lingfield (7f) on the AW. She has been tailed off on her last two starts, including on her return to action at Newcastle back in October. Needs to improve on the first run for her new yard.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(2)
Al Thoorayah460
49-1OR: 67
16/1
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

Has failed to shine in his three starts to date. He was eighth of 11 here over 1m on his last run which was in October 2018. Has been gelded since then and is now set for his opening appearance for his new yard. Best to watch.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(6)
Baashiq27
69-1OR: 67C
20/1
T: M D I UsherJ: K T O'Neill

Was a winner at Brighton (1m) back in September. Has failed to follow that up in three runs since. Came back seventh of nine on his latest attempt at Lingfield (1m) on the AW earlier this month. Others appeal more.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
De Little Engine16
69-0OR: 66D
25/1
T: Alexandra DunnJ: R Havlin

Prevailed twice last year on turf at Brighton. His form has been disappointing since switching to the AW, although he was third of six on his latest attempt at Southwell (7f). Has each-way claims on the basis of his last run.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(8)
Champion Brogie7
49-0OR: 66CD
5/1
T: J S MooreJ: L Morris

A two-time C&D winner. His latest victory here came last month. He returned here just seven days ago where he was third of 11. Remains off the same mark. Is worth consideration given his recent record.

Last RunWatch last race
10
(4)
Fujaira Kingt11
48-13OR: 65
12/1
T: S C WilliamsJ: P J McDonald

Remains a maiden after nine starts. Has hit the frame on a number of occasions. Came back at rear of four runners on his latest appearance at Chelmsford (5f). Has been eased 4lb in the weights. Has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Split Down South (13/8), Pride Of Angels (3/1), Champion Brogie (5/1), Kamra (10/1), Fujaira King (12/1), Al Thoorayah (16/1), Baashiq (20/1), De Little Engine (25/1), Moongazer (66/1), Molaaheth (66/1)

Verdict

SPLIT DOWN SOUTH was not far away from a second straight victory on his latest outing at this course over 6f. He can go one place better this time on his return to 7f. Pride Of Angels ran well at this course over 6f last time out and has a great chance of building upon that over this slightly longer trip, while Kamra has been performing well without success recently so should be able to fill up the placings.
  1. Split Down South
  2. Pride Of Angels
  3. Kamra

Video Replay

