19:15 Kempton Wed 29 January 2020
Was a winner at Brighton (7f) back in June 2018. Has raced just three times since then. She was third of 11 on her latest start at this track over 6f. Is down 1lb and should come on for that outing. One to consider.
Has been running well since he switched yards back in November. He was 2¾L away when he was third of four runners at Southwell (6f) on the AW on his latest attempt. Remains off a workable mar.k. One for the shortlist.
Has recorded three wins on the AW since November, with his latest victory coming on his penultimate start at Chelmsford (7f). Went close to following up at this course (6f) as he was second of nine, beaten by ½L. Has been raised 2lb. Big player.
Broke his maiden at the ninth attempt on his latest start at Chepstow (7f), scoring by ½L in a six runner field. Has gone up 4lb in the weights and has since been gelded. Can't discount, although he has yet to score on the AW.
Got off the mark on her debut at Lingfield (7f) on the AW. She has been tailed off on her last two starts, including on her return to action at Newcastle back in October. Needs to improve on the first run for her new yard.
Has failed to shine in his three starts to date. He was eighth of 11 here over 1m on his last run which was in October 2018. Has been gelded since then and is now set for his opening appearance for his new yard. Best to watch.
Was a winner at Brighton (1m) back in September. Has failed to follow that up in three runs since. Came back seventh of nine on his latest attempt at Lingfield (1m) on the AW earlier this month. Others appeal more.
Prevailed twice last year on turf at Brighton. His form has been disappointing since switching to the AW, although he was third of six on his latest attempt at Southwell (7f). Has each-way claims on the basis of his last run.
A two-time C&D winner. His latest victory here came last month. He returned here just seven days ago where he was third of 11. Remains off the same mark. Is worth consideration given his recent record.
Remains a maiden after nine starts. Has hit the frame on a number of occasions. Came back at rear of four runners on his latest appearance at Chelmsford (5f). Has been eased 4lb in the weights. Has each-way claims.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Split Down South (13/8), Pride Of Angels (3/1), Champion Brogie (5/1), Kamra (10/1), Fujaira King (12/1), Al Thoorayah (16/1), Baashiq (20/1), De Little Engine (25/1), Moongazer (66/1), Molaaheth (66/1)
Verdict
- Split Down South
- Pride Of Angels
- Kamra
Video Replay
Racing Tips
