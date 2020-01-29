Next Race Off

Meetings

16:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Hereford Business Club Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
  • 2m 53y,
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Faivoir67
511-4OR:
4/5
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
2
Fortunate Fred5
511-4OR:
2/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: G Sheehan
Last RunWatch last race
3
Freddie Corbitt
611-4OR:
25/1
T: S CurranJ: David Bass
4
Sponthus88
511-4OR:
10/1
T: Sam ThomasJ: Charlie Deutsch
Last RunWatch last race
5
Wetanwindyt22
511-4OR:
66/1
T: M F HarrisJ: R T Dunne
Last RunWatch last race
6
Midnight Makeover13
610-11OR:
100/1
T: Lady S BrookeJ: Miss L Brooke (7)
Last RunWatch last race
7
Run A Rig43
510-11OR:
14/1
T: M KeighleyJ: Patrick Cowley (5)
Last RunWatch last race
8
Midnight Jewel18
410-7OR:
50/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: J J Burke
Last RunWatch last race
9
Presenting Yeats
410-7OR:
16/1
T: M F HarrisJ: Sean Houlihan (3)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Faivoir (4/5), Fortunate Fred (2/1), Sponthus (10/1), Run A Rig (14/1), Presenting Yeats (16/1), Freddie Corbitt (25/1), Midnight Jewel (50/1), Wetanwindy (66/1), Midnight Makeover (100/1)

