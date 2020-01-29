Next Race Off

Meetings
16:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020
Abandoned
- Hereford Business Club Standard Open NH Flat Race (Class 5)
- 2m 53y,
- 9 Runners
- Winner£2,599.002nd£763.003rd£382.004th£191.00
- Surface: Turf
1
Faivoir67
511-4OR:
4/5
2
511-4OR:
2/1
3
611-4OR:
25/1
4
Sponthus88
511-4OR:
10/1
5
Wetanwindyt22
511-4OR:
66/1
6
610-11OR:
100/1
7
510-11OR:
14/1
8
410-7OR:
50/1
9
410-7OR:
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Faivoir (4/5), Fortunate Fred (2/1), Sponthus (10/1), Run A Rig (14/1), Presenting Yeats (16/1), Freddie Corbitt (25/1), Midnight Jewel (50/1), Wetanwindy (66/1), Midnight Makeover (100/1)
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
