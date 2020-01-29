Next Race Off

Meetings

15:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • Download The MansionBet App Handicap Chase (Class 3)
  • 2m 8y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£14,013.002nd£4,140.003rd£2,070.004th£1,035.005th£517.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
First Flow39
811-12OR: 140BFCD
5/1
T: K C BaileyJ: David Bass
Last RunWatch last race
2
Greaneteen40
611-10OR: 138
5/2
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
Last RunWatch last race
3
Azzurit18
811-8OR: 136D
20/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
4
Our Merlin22
811-4OR: 132D
3/1
T: R WalfordJ: Stan Sheppard
Last RunWatch last race
5
Coole Well3
710-11OR: 125D
6/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: Max Kendrick (3)
Last RunWatch last race
6
Saint De Vassyt141
710-9OR: 123
7/1
T: T SymondsJ: Nick Scholfield
Last RunWatch last race
7
Le Coeur Netb1,t11
810-2OR: 116D
7/1
T: A J HoneyballJ: Ben Godfrey (7)
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Greaneteen (5/2), Our Merlin (3/1), First Flow (5/1), Coole Well (6/1), Le Coeur Net (7/1), Saint De Vassy (7/1), Azzuri (20/1)

