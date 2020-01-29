Next Race Off

Meetings
15:00 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020
Abandoned
- MansionBet At Hereford Chase (Novices' Limited Handicap) (Class 3)
- 3m 1f 44y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£10,260.002nd£3,031.003rd£1,515.004th£758.005th£379.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
711-8OR: 135D
5/1
2
711-6OR: 133D
3/1
3
Shannon Bridgep,t29
711-6OR: 133
9/2
4
Cobolobob1,t32
811-2OR: 129
13/2
5
710-12OR: 125BF
8/1
6
710-12OR: 125BFCD
4/1
7
910-9OR: 122
8/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Iwilldoit (3/1), Hard To Forget (4/1), Shannon Bridge (9/2), Deise Aba (5/1), Cobolobo (13/2), Snuff Box (8/1), Diger Daudaie (8/1)
