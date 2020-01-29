Next Race Off

Meetings
14:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020
Abandoned
- MansionBet Faller Insurance Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 5f 163y,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£4,159.002nd£1,221.003rd£611.004th£305.00
- Surface: Turf
1
Bretney42
511-5OR:
25/1
2
Brinkley74
511-5OR:
11/4
3
1211-5OR:
100/1
4
611-5OR:
16/1
5
611-5OR:
50/1
6
611-5OR:
10/1
7
511-5OR: 119
4/1
8
511-5OR:
8/1
9
Sending Love1082
711-5OR:
4/1
10
711-5OR:
12/1
11
Cousin Rita228
810-12OR:
100/1
12
710-12OR: 112
5/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Brinkley (11/4), Sending Love (4/1), Frisson Collonges (4/1), Destinee Royale (5/1), Fugitives Drift (8/1), Flemings (10/1), The Jitterbug (12/1), Enchancia (16/1), Bretney (25/1), Etat Major Aulmes (50/1), Cousin Rita (100/1), Downton Fox (100/1)
