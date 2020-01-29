Next Race Off

Meetings

14:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020

Abandoned
  • MansionBet Faller Insurance Maiden Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 5f 163y,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£4,159.002nd£1,221.003rd£611.004th£305.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Bretney42
511-5OR:
25/1
T: H D DalyJ: T J O'Brien
Last RunWatch last race
2
Brinkley74
511-5OR:
11/4
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore
Last RunWatch last race
3
Downton Fox41
1211-5OR:
100/1
T: J L NeedhamJ: R T Dunne
Last RunWatch last race
4
Enchancia32
611-5OR:
16/1
T: B PaulingJ: Luca Morgan (7)
Last RunWatch last race
5
Etat Major Aulmes14
611-5OR:
50/1
T: Oliver SignyJ: Thomas Garner
Last RunWatch last race
6
Flemings
611-5OR:
10/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Ben Jones (5)
7
Frisson Collongest41
511-5OR: 119
4/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton
Last RunWatch last race
8
Fugitives Drift312
511-5OR:
8/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville
Last RunWatch last race
9
Sending Love1082
711-5OR:
4/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden
10
The Jitterbug30
711-5OR:
12/1
T: H FryJ: S Bowen
Last RunWatch last race
11
Cousin Rita228
810-12OR:
100/1
T: S CurranJ: David Bass
12
Destinee Royale22
710-12OR: 112
5/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: 
Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Brinkley (11/4), Sending Love (4/1), Frisson Collonges (4/1), Destinee Royale (5/1), Fugitives Drift (8/1), Flemings (10/1), The Jitterbug (12/1), Enchancia (16/1), Bretney (25/1), Etat Major Aulmes (50/1), Cousin Rita (100/1), Downton Fox (100/1)

