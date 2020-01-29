Meetings
14:00 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020
Abandoned
- Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet Novices' Chase (Class 4)
- 2m 4f 194y,
- 3 Runners
- Winner£5,458.002nd£1,603.003rd£801.004th£401.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
1
Tidal Flowp32
711-4OR: 147BFD
1/12
2
610-12OR: 109
8/1
3
610-5OR:
33/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Tidal Flow (1/12), Arcade Attraction (8/1), Midnight Calamity (33/1)
Most Followed
Next Race Off
00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.
Most Followed