Next Race Off

Meetings
13:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020
Abandoned
- MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m 53y,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£4,159.002nd£1,221.003rd£611.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
1
511-12OR: 115BFD
3/1
2
611-8OR: 111
5/1
3
Seasearcht30
511-1OR: 104
33/1
4
911-0OR: 103
6/1
5
710-4OR: 93
11/10
6
610-0OR: 89
16/1
Last Year's Winner
Last year's winner is unavailable
Betting
Forecast
Ring The Moon (11/10), The Crooner (3/1), Escrime D'art (5/1), Dollnamix (6/1), Richie Valentine (16/1), Seasearch (33/1)
Most Followed
