Next Race Off

Meetings

13:30 Hereford Wed 29 January 2020

Abandoned
  • MansionBet Proud To Support British Racing Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m 53y,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£4,159.002nd£1,221.003rd£611.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Cloth number
1
The Crooner31
511-12OR: 115BFD
3/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch
2
Escrime D'art28
611-8OR: 111
5/1
T: R WalfordJ: Stan Sheppard
3
Seasearcht30
511-1OR: 104
33/1
T: C J GrayJ: M G Nolan
4
Dollnamix78
911-0OR: 103
6/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Nick Scholfield
5
Ring The Moonp18
710-4OR: 93
11/10
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Isabel Williams (7)
6
Richie Valentinet48
610-0OR: 89
16/1
T: J G M O'SheaJ: Edward Austin (7)
Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ring The Moon (11/10), The Crooner (3/1), Escrime D'art (5/1), Dollnamix (6/1), Richie Valentine (16/1), Seasearch (33/1)

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

