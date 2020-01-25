17:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020
Has improved for more forcing tactics in handicaps, and off the mark back in maiden company at Wolverhampton last time. More required back in a handicap, but not easily dismissed.
Returned to form with a 1L fourth in a 5f nursery at Lingfield in November, but revival proved shortlived, with two subsequent efforts both woeful. Blinkers tried now.
Promise on second start in qualifying, and matched that form when runner-up on handicap debut after a break at Newcastle. Likely to build on that, and should go well.
Has improved on Fibresand recently, winning both starts this year over 5f at Southwell. Needs to show she can replicate that level of form on this surface, but respected in current mood.
Didn't meet expectations for Archie Watson, and although he's not been disgraced in two starts for his new yard, he looks plenty high enough in the weights.
No impact in qualifying runs, but much improved when a close third of 7 to Zulu Zander on handicap debut at Chelmsford last time. Sure to progress again, and well drawn to save ground.
Just a glimmer of promise in three runs for Shaun Keightley, pulling too hard when last of 16 at Ascot in September. Will need to do better now starting out in handicaps/for new stable.
Now 6lb higher than for a nursery win in October at Wolverhampton. Best effort when runner-up on Fibresand debut last time, and claims on that, for all her improvement there could be surface-related.
Looks exposed, although back to form when a close fourth of 9 to Passing Nod at Lingfield, and leading rider takes over from a 7lb claimer. Place claims if backing up latest effort.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|1
|Kingi Compton
|3
|8-8
|9/2
|Full Result
|T: Archie WatsonJ: Edward Greatrex
Betting
Forecast
Triple Spear (9/4), Limaro Prospect (3/1), Kayat (7/2), Navajo Dawn (8/1), Comeatchoo (11/1), A Go Go (12/1), Baileys Freedom (20/1), Merchants Breath (25/1), Silver Start (33/1)
Verdict
- Limaro Prospect
- Kayat
- Comeatchoo
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.