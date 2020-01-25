Meetings

17:00 Kempton Sat 25 January 2020

  • 100% Profit Boost At 32RedSport.com Handicap (Class 5)
  • 5f, Standard / Slow
  • 9 Runners
  • Winner£3,752.002nd£1,116.003rd£558.004th£400.005th£400.006th£400.007th£400.008th£400.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Weighed In

Winning time:1m 0.22sOff time:17:00:20
1
(7)
Triple Spear42
39-8OR: 71D
9/4
T: M ApplebyJ: B A Curtis

Has improved for more forcing tactics in handicaps, and off the mark back in maiden company at Wolverhampton last time. More required back in a handicap, but not easily dismissed.

Last RunWatch last race
2
(8)
Silver Startb116
39-7OR: 70D
33/1
T: C HillsJ: K Shoemark

Returned to form with a 1L fourth in a 5f nursery at Lingfield in November, but revival proved shortlived, with two subsequent efforts both woeful. Blinkers tried now.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
(4)
Kayat8
39-3OR: 66BF
7/2
T: D M SimcockJ: D E Hogan (3)

Promise on second start in qualifying, and matched that form when runner-up on handicap debut after a break at Newcastle. Likely to build on that, and should go well.

Last RunWatch last race
4
(5)
Navajo Dawn12
39-2OR: 65D
8/1
T: R BrislandJ: K T O'Neill

Has improved on Fibresand recently, winning both starts this year over 5f at Southwell. Needs to show she can replicate that level of form on this surface, but respected in current mood.

Last RunWatch last race
5
(2)
Baileys Freedom17
39-1OR: 64
20/1
T: J J BridgerJ: Aled Beech (5)

Didn't meet expectations for Archie Watson, and although he's not been disgraced in two starts for his new yard, he looks plenty high enough in the weights.

Last RunWatch last race
6
(1)
Limaro Prospect16
38-9OR: 58
3/1
T: Sir Mark PrescottJ: L Morris

No impact in qualifying runs, but much improved when a close third of 7 to Zulu Zander on handicap debut at Chelmsford last time. Sure to progress again, and well drawn to save ground.

Last RunWatch last race
7
(9)
Merchants Breath141
38-8OR: 57
25/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: M Dwyer

Just a glimmer of promise in three runs for Shaun Keightley, pulling too hard when last of 16 at Ascot in September. Will need to do better now starting out in handicaps/for new stable.

Last RunWatch last race
8
(3)
A Go Go12
38-8OR: 57D
12/1
T: P D EvansJ: Laura Pearson (7)

Now 6lb higher than for a nursery win in October at Wolverhampton. Best effort when runner-up on Fibresand debut last time, and claims on that, for all her improvement there could be surface-related.

Last RunWatch last race
9
(6)
Comeatchoo8
38-2OR: 50
11/1
T: P S McEnteeJ: Hollie Doyle

Looks exposed, although back to form when a close fourth of 9 to Passing Nod at Lingfield, and leading rider takes over from a 7lb claimer. Place claims if backing up latest effort.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
1Kingi Compton38-89/2Full Result
T: Archie WatsonJ: Edward Greatrex

Forecast

Triple Spear (9/4), Limaro Prospect (3/1), Kayat (7/2), Navajo Dawn (8/1), Comeatchoo (11/1), A Go Go (12/1), Baileys Freedom (20/1), Merchants Breath (25/1), Silver Start (33/1)

Verdict

LIMARO PROSPECT was a little unlucky not to win on his handicap debut, and with improvement almost guaranteed, he looks the way to go. Kayat is another who caught the eye with an improved effort on his handicap bow at Newcastle, and is selected as the best alternative, although Hollie Doyle is an interesting booking for Comeatchoo, who has the form to get into the placings if things drop right.
  1. Limaro Prospect
  2. Kayat
  3. Comeatchoo

