Immediately sent to the front by his pilot Cieren Fallon, the son of Zoustar was always dictating the pace of the race and his rivals had no answer once Fallon began to up the tempo and then kicked clear passing the two-furlong marker.

The youngster hit the line strong to record a four-length success, earning a quote of 25-1 from 50-1 with Paddy Power for Newmarket’s Middle Park Stakes on September 24.

“He’s a nice horse,” said Ferguson of the Qatar Racing-owned colt. “He will hopefully come on from that and we look to have a nice horse for the future. He was very professional and it was great for the Qatar team who own him. It is a privilege to train for them and it is nice to have a good one.

“He’s always been nice, but has needed plenty of time to get ready. Luckily with the support of the owners we’ve been able to be patient and today was obviously his day.”